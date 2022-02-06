Carol Pazdernik is a trauma nurse that works in Plano and lives in Little Elm. Originally from California, she fulfilled her dream of moving to Texas in February 2021.
1. How did you get into your line of work?
My path took me from high school to a career as a charter bus driver then to corporate chauffeur for an aerospace company. Driving foreign dignitaries, airline executives, pilots, and military came to an end with mass layoffs. This became my opportunity to go to college and work on a new career. With two children at that time, one with medical issues,my time was limited. With nursing school during the day, kid’s activities in the afternoon, and 2 part time jobs at night. I completed my ADN program, took my boards, and began my nursing career at one of the hospitals I was working at. Emergency/Trauma nursing became my specialty after getting experience working as a float nurse in every area of the hospital, both pediatrics and adult. Pediatrics was an area I was close to since my daughter was in the hospital so often. I’ve spent 23years working as a trauma nurse in one level 2 trauma center for adults and kids. I wasalso on the county of LA disaster team. I now work in Plano at a level 2 trauma hospital. I want to continue in this field for as long as I can.
2. Do you ever experience yourself experiencing “burnout” or “compassion fatigue”, and if so, how do you combat it?
I would not really say I’ve had burnout because I have tried taking time for other distractions such as focusing on my kids, travel, a few hobbies. I’veseen so many nurses throw their hands up and quit due to burnout. I can understand why. Long hours, demanding patients, doctors orders piled on and staff shortages. Compassion fatigue became real for me during this pandemic. The long hours, extra shifts, and daily guideline briefings takes its toll and I tried to show empathy, there are those times “caring” and “curing” may not come easy. As the senior nurse at my previous job I needed toput so much more of my time into work with very little time to decompress. I’ve worked night shift my entire nursing career which can make life just a little bit trickier with eat, sleep, work, not exactly in that order. For some reason sleep is quite often more like naps here and there which adds to compassion fatigue.
3. What does a typical day for you look like?
My 12-hour shift times have recently changed from 7pm-7am to 3pm-3am. This has me arriving to the ER during the busiest time of the day. I take report on patients or get new patients that I must assess, give medications, do procedures, and work with the ER doctors. From hectic traumas, strokes, heart attacks, to sprained fingers and toes, the goal is to stabilize and send the patients either home feeling better, admit them into the hospital, or send them to other facilities that will continue their care.
4. What are some of your proudest achievements?
My proudest achievement was getting my bachelor’s degree after putting it off. I had adopted my youngest child when she was 8 months old. She needed my every moment and I thought going back to school would not be possible. When she turned 18 in 2015, a friend convinced me to apply and at least check it out. Working full time nights, I completed my BSN with a Summa cum laude and was admitted to the honors society January 2017. I can honestly say there were those times I was ready to hang that dream up, I was worn out. I pushed myself and thought about how I didn’t want my kids to give up on their education and my grandkids are next up.
5. Are you a native Texan?
I am not a native Texan. I was born and raised in Southern California and spent my life living near the beaches of LA and Orange County. My dream of moving to Texas started years ago and I finally pulled the trigger one year ago. I arrived with snowmageddon and still love it. I have many Texas friends and make new friends all the time.
6. What are your favorite local restaurants?
I was introduced to Hula Hut when I arrived in Little Elm and consider it my go-to place. I love to keep my dollar local so my husband and I make sure we discover new restaurants. Always up for suggestions!
7. What are your go-to comfort movies and TV shows?
Love getting into series from Star Wars to Harry Potter. As for TV I can watch home remodel shows all day. It came in handy with renovating my mothers condo top to bottom. Turned out great and mom loves it.
8. What are some of your fondest travel related memories?
I love travel. My father worked for the airlines so we traveled all the time and I tried to make sure my kids enjoyed life beyond the city limits. Hawaii was always pretty special but with friends in Australia those were some of the best trips. We also love the occasional cruise anywhere we can go.
9, Tell our readers about your family.
I have been married to my current husband Mark for 17 years. We like to stay active, golf, fishing, travel, and pre-pandemic I was running 5k, 10k, and half marathons. I love all animals although I have fewer right now, I have raised and trained 4 guide dog puppies and love training dogs here and there. Moving changed our routine but we want to get back into all the things we love. My kids are all grown up with the oldest daughter and her family in Tennessee on 20 acres with dogs, cows, goats, and chickens. She and my son-in-love have 2 girls, 16 and 20 and a boy 12. My daughter was a big motivation for me to become a nurse. She was born with a defect in her urinary tract with kidney damage.She was diagnosed in 2012 with multiple sclerosis and is now disabled. My son and his wife live outside Denver. He is a corporate Toyota technical specialist, and his wife is now a corrections nurse which is quite different from the hospice nurse she thought she would be. They raise and foster Great Danes. My youngest lives in the LA area and is modeling off and on.
10. What do you want your legacy to be?
My legacy would hopefully be my work ethic. I work for my family, I work for my kids and grandkids, and I work with a passion for helping people get well. Besides, about now there is nothing I haven’t seen or anything that would “gross me out”.
