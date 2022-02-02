Charly Upchurch, a Little Elm resident, is an implementation specialist at ezyVet, a Frisco-based software provider for veterinarian practices.
How did you get into your line of work?
I got into this line of work at random! I applied for a veterinary clinic as a freshman in college simply because I was intrigued by the career and worked my way into practice management over time. After moving into management at such a young age, I found that it was something I excelled at and wanted to find myself in long term. The clinic hours got to be a little too much for my lifestyle, so I wanted to find something else that fulfilled me in the same way. The practice management computer software that I used at the clinic is Frisco-based, and when I saw that they were hiring, I took the leap of faith!
Tell our readers about the software you implement and how it is used in veterinarian hospitals.
For anyone that works in veterinary medicine, they know how challenging server-based computer software can be when storing a patient’s medical history and all of the data that comes along with this field. ezyVet is a cloud-based computer software for veterinary medicine. With this software being cloud-based, it opens up the opportunity for greater integrations, more automation and easier management of large amounts of data by only needing a reliable internet source. No more large server rooms and remembering to change our hard drives! With this, we are able to integrate with diagnostic and imaging machines, reference labs, payment terminals and more. More integrations mean seamless communication between your clinic’s technology and more automation, leaving more time for you to treat your patients. With this being a practice management software, this is used to store patient history, invoice your clients, book appointments, send out labs for diagnosing, keep a record of all client communication and more.
From your experience, how has COVID-19 affected your industry?
With this job, there is a lot of travel involved. COVID has impacted travel as well as the actual implementation of the software. My job is to help our clients transition to their new software over the course of up to 12 weeks and then provide onsite support at their clinic for the first week that they begin using their new software. There are times that projects needs to be delayed due to COVID outbreaks at the clinics or travel related delays as well. We also offer remote support, meaning we provide that same all day support during your first week but over a Zoom call. We have had to help our clients adjust their workflows due to COVID by helping them set up their client kiosks and online portals for e-bookings to support the curbside services offered.
What are some of your proudest achievements?
Some of my proudest achievements would be getting to marry my best friend, do social media marketing for the company I work for and get to help local kids in the sport they love by coaching them in soccer!
Are you a native Texan? (Where from?)
I am not a native Texan but have definitely drank the juice! I am originally from Shreveport, Louisiana.
What are your favorite local restaurants?
I thoroughly enjoy eating at Hula Hut and Rooster’s Roadhouse in Denton. One of my favorite hang-out spots would be Cork & Growler though (you can catch me at trivia on Thursdays!)
What are some of your go-to comfort movies and TV shows?
I love The Blind Side, Friday Night Lights, Atypical, Finch and Chicago Med.
What are your fondest travel-related memories?
I love getting to travel for a living! My fondest moments have come from getting out and seeing the humanity that still exists in people. I love getting to go to different parts of the country and seeing how different the culture can be just a few hours away from here. I have enjoyed hiking the Red Rocks, drinking a Blue Moon at the Blue Moon Brewery in Denver, driving down Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles and getting to see the infamous Green Flash during sunset on the West Coast!
Tell our readers about your family.
My family is small but mighty! I don’t have any of them here with me in Little Elm other than my fiancé, Hunter, and our two dogs, Maggie and Walker. My dad and sister live in Louisiana still, but a three-hour drive doesn’t stop us from seeing each other! I have in-laws who are native Texans but became Michigan transplants, so we see them as often as we can. I come from a true southern family - the type that would take the clothing off of their backs to help anyone in need. They are truly the best support system a young adult can ask for!
What do you want your legacy to be?
I want my legacy to be that I was kind and selfless. I want to be known as a confident woman who went after what she wanted and got everything she deserved. I want to be known for how much love I showed to those close to me. I want my legacy to show that I didn’t back down from a fight but I chose my battles wisely, that I loved hard, that I helped when I was able and that I put a smile on strangers (and loved ones) faces any chance I got.
