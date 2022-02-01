Harry Cross is an acrylic artist who has lived in Little Elm since 2011. His art can be found on his Instagram page, @tinmanmediatx.
How did you get into creating visual art?
I have always been into doodling, and in high school, I took art classes to avoid the alternative foreign language credits. My most recent interest in acrylic painting is entirely new. In an effort to pass the boredom of quarantine back in March 2020, my daughter asked if I would like to paint with her following a YouTube video. I guess it was easy for me to get lost in it at that time. At around 1,000 paintings later, here we are.
Besides art, what else do you do?
I am a dad, husband and friend first. I am an insurance adjuster when the storms hit during the spring and summer, and often, you may catch me giving some locals rides to sporting events or the airport.
What are some of your proudest achievements?
I think that is a tough one because there is so much more I feel I am capable of doing. I measure achievements differently than most. I can find a great deal of satisfaction from something as simple as someone getting my name right on a takeout order (trust me, it's about 1-out-of-20 times.) I get a great deal of joy from my children, so I guess you can say that it makes me happy to know they have turned out so great and I like to think I was at least 50% responsible for that.
What is art?
It is funny you ask, because I didn't even realize that there are actually rules that go into it. I struggled at first when I couldn't understand why a piece that I painted and thought was decent got zero interest. After learning about the rule of thirds and other design elements, it helped me understand how to better capture a subject. At the end of the day, we all interpret art differently. I paint the water tower in town several times a month and never grow tired of it. I discover something new about it every time I do. Art is everywhere and it isn't hard to find the beauty in all things.
Are you a native Texan? (Where from?)
The wife and I grew up in Western New York before trying out Arizona for five years. In 2009, we made the move to Plano. In 2011, we made Little Elm our home.
What are your favorite local restaurants?
Where do I begin? I love the wings at Endzone, Margarita Hut To-Go for my summer drink fix, Leo's for my brunch and Savory for my dinners. There are so many great spots in Little Elm, you really can't go wrong.
What are some of your go-to comfort movies and TV shows?
I am just wrapping up season two of a show called "See" on Apple TV. Great cast and story line. To be honest, it drives my wife crazy that most of the time I give up on a show after half a season. I actually watch "This Old House" and YouTube painting tutorials more than anything else.
What does a typical day for you look like?
It really depends on the day. I enjoy that almost every day is different for me. Most days, I help get the family off to school and enjoy some tea before sitting down in the studio to paint. I also try to stay healthy by running 100 miles a month. During the summer, I have to run at sunrise just to beat the heat.
Tell our readers about your family.
My wife Meagan and I have been together for almost 27 years. We met when in high school and we have two children together. Anne is 16, an honors student and you can catch her at the Snack Shack at the Cove when not in school. Jackson is 14 and plays football and basketball, has more Instagram followers than the rest of the family combined (still trying to figure out how.) We are a tight unit known as "Team Cross.”
What do you want your legacy to be?
I think we all measure success in different ways. I don't aspire to be wealthy, famous or important. I just want to leave this place nicer and cleaner than I found it. I also want to be known as the kind of guy that puts his shopping cart away at Kroger, tips the barista at Starbucks, picks up at least two pieces of trash when running around the neighborhood, buys the Girl Scout Cookies from the Girl Scouts at Wal-Mart, helps the guy down the street find his cat, gives a lonely soul a plate at Thanksgiving and all the other things we should all do anyway.
