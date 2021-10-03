As he explains in this Q&A, Little Elm resident Jeffery Jake Jacobson started his own construction company SF5 Construction months following the devastation of Hurricane Ike.
The business specializes in storm damage restoration and roofing services, but also ventures into a wide array of interior and exterior residential construction tasks.
How did you get into your line of work?
I was living in Arizona as the housing market collapsed and Phoenix was one of the hardest hit areas. A friend asked me to come to Houston where Hurricane Ike had just hit and he could use the help. I was just married and my new wife, who was based out of Portland, was able to fly to Houson. The following spring we moved to north Fort Worth for six months, and then in the fall of 2009, we moved to Little Elm and I started my own storm restoration business, SF5 Construction.
What does your work life look like when a major storm or natural disaster hits the area?
It's immediately all hands on deck and cancel all plans for the next 3-4 months.
From your experience, how did COVID-19 affect your industry?
When COVID-19 hit, many people had to, or chose to, quarantine. Suddenly they were in their homes and yards much more than ever before. Even when the summer of 2020 rolled around, they stayed at home and were in their yards. Our remodeling business became a priority for many families, however the down side was all of the supply shortages and price increases which are still a big problem today.
What are some of your proudest achievements?
Most of my proudest achievements are not on the business side of what I do but the freedom it gives me to set my own hours which allows me to help out in community affairs and local projects along with being able to drive my daughter to school each day and pick her up. Not everyone with a 9-to-5 can do that and I am truly blessed by it.
Are you a native Texan? (Where from?)
I am not. I was born and raised in Chicago but got out of there once I grew up and saw what was going on around me! I lived in St. Louis for five years, Arizona for seven years and Texas for 13 years.
What are your favorite local restaurants?
People probably know me for my posts for taking my daughter out on Wednesday and as a joke it became known as Wing Daddy Wednesday. Other places we frequent are Roma's, Mario's, Water's Edge Cafe and The Draft House. I stay away from the fast food places here and pretty much everywhere.
What are some of your go-to comfort movies and TV shows?
I don't watch much TV, but do have some series that I follow such as: Yellowstone, Billions, Good Girls and Longmire.
What are some of your hobbies?
Typical guy stuff: Fantasy Football, poker night, stuff like that.
Tell our readers about your family.
I have a mixed family. My long time partner, Kim, is a high level accountant. Her son, Connor, is a junior at Texas A&M Commerce majoring in music. My daughter, Alyssa, is a sixth grader at Griffith Middle School in Frisco.
What do you want your legacy to be?
My favorite commercial is from John Hancock with Irving Marcelle in 1986. He is a retiring NFL player and he asks how he wants to be remembered. He responds, "As a good husband and a good father. And that's it." Who could ask for anything more?
