Jim Manning is a longtime contributor for the Little Elm Journal and a former member of the Little Elm Town Council. He also served in the U.S. Navy and worked for ecommerce and postage company Pitney Bowes before retiring.
What line of work did you engage in for most of your life, and how did you get into it?
After serving in the U.S. Navy for four years, I went to work for a company called Pitney Bowes. My military experience in electronics and other skills learned helped pass the battery of tests to get this job. I started in Sacramento, California as a service rep. We serviced mailing machines, folders, money counters and anything else they made. This was a field job and I traveled all around Sacramento. I was fortunate to work for a company that was nationwide with great benefits and executives in the home office that were people-oriented. I transferred to Reno, Nevada and stayed there for five years, then went back to Sacramento as a specialist in copiers. This was a new field the company got in to. I became a Field Manager and was asked to go to San Diego as a Branch Service Manager. I spent time in Atlanta, Georgia on a special home office project. Next I went to Jackson, Mississippi in management. I retired there. I was with Pitney Bowes for 35 years and really enjoyed the job working with the sales and service people everywhere I went.
[Three questions, one answer]
What got you into photography?
What are some highlights that stick out when you think of all your time as a Little Elm resident?
What are some of your proudest achievements?
Coming to Little Elm in 2001 after retiring, we bought a home. I was always an amateur photographer, so I went to the Little Elm Journal office in town and asked if I could volunteer my time to have photos submitted to the local paper. I have taken photos of events, clubs, holidays, police, fire, public works, school happenings and all the community things going on since coming here. I covered many, many Town Council meetings. There have been many newspapers in Little Elm over the years and I took photos for all of them. The Little Elm Journal has outlasted them all.
Another highlight was getting on the Town Council. I was appointed for the first term when a councilman in my district left, then I got re-elected for the second term. I also spent time on the Charter School Board of Directors. Those were the days of about 2,500 homes and no big businesses here. We (council) brought the amphitheater and first beach to the Main Park area. You would find the Mayor on a ladder stringing lights at the ball field for the kids and councilmen helping plant flowers and bushes in the parks. The community residents were very supportive of each other. The schools were very good and everyone was proud to help this small town grow. Little Elm has some of the most caring attitude residents then and now.
Are you a native Texan? (Where from?)
I grew up in North Carolina and Mississippi and then lived in California, where I spent time in the Navy. I also went to Japan and attended college, but I feel like a real Texan after being here over 20 years. Being involved in the community and meeting so many community minded residents has anchored me here with my family.
Tell our readers about your family.
My wife, Suzanne and Son, Michael and I have been here for 21 years in the same location. I have a daughter, Cheryl, who lives in Susanville, California in the mountains. My son, Paul, is in the Seattle area and is an RN. I have five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
What does a typical day for you look like?
My time now is still spent on photography. My son and I grow a garden, cactus plants, vegetables and flowers. I enjoy watching the old westerns on TV. I really enjoy my leisure time at home and getting out in the community to meet people and visit some of the fine businesses and restaurants that are now here.
What do you want your legacy to be?
I hope my time here has contributed to the growth and well being of the area. I know it’s been fun for me.
