Kelly Lindstrom is a wildlife rehabilitator for Texas Parks and Wildlife. She specializes in small mammals, beavers and fawns.
How did you get into your line of work?
Growing up, my family always had animals. I loved their compassion and just pure love for humans. Unlike some humans, they are always forgiving and aim to please. At about 17 years old, I began working as a vet tech at an animal hospital. We would have clients bring in orphaned or injured wildlife to see if we could help it out. We would try and if it was pretty bad, we would contact animal control who would get it to a wildlife rehabber. After a while, I decided that I wanted to become a rehabber as well. I started volunteering with Jim Dunlap and Tammy Welch at the Outdoor Learning Center and then began taking their permitting classes.
What does your role as a wildlife rehabber entail?
My role as a rehabber consists of me assisting the game wardens and citizens who find injured or orphaned wildlife that need to be bottle fed or receive medical treatment. We do not receive payment for our time or travel so we usually ask that we animals be put in a box and brought to us, unless of course it is an adult bobcat and then the game warden will be asked to get involved and we will sometimes meet them at the call.
From your experience, how has the COVID-19 pandemic affected your industry?
COVID has not affected our industry at all. These animals need help and without us, they probably wouldn’t survive. If we do have to go to a residence or if they are brought here, we ask that everyone wear a mask while we are around them for everybody’s safety.
What are some of your proudest achievements?
I was brought a three-day-old bobcat and she never “wild back up,” so she became my educational bobcat. She would go to HOA meetings, school events, community events, etc. I had her for many years until she finally left us of natural causes. I have a huge tattoo of her on my right thigh.
I had a fawn who was brought to me after its back legs were accidentally caught in a hay bailer. The farmer actually tried to stop, but it was too late. He picked up the bleeding fawn and brought it to me. I was able to call my vet and she met me up at the animal hospital and we did emergency surgery to remove the half of mangled rear leg and suture up the other rear leg. An orthopedic vet offered his services to pin the full leg and we changed the bandage every day for about 4-6 months. We were finally able to move her to the deer sanctuary.
Are you a native Texan? (Where from?)
I am not a native Texan but moved here from Minnesota when I was five years old.
What are your favorite local restaurants?
I love any restaurant that serves Mexican food. Seafood and steak are also one of my favorites. I also love to smoke ribs and briskets on my smoker :)
What are some of your go-to comfort movies and TV shows?
My favorite movies are Grease and The Amazing World of Mr. Limpit. I can binge watch Chicago Fire and Chicago PD. I also love watching Adventures With Purpose, Exploring with Nug and Depths of History on YouTube.
What does a typical day for you look like?
A typical day for me depends on how many babies I am bottle feeding. If they are really young, they have to be fed every two hours. The colder months are our “slower” months and the spring and summer are our busiest. I could have a day with no incoming animals or I could have a day with lots of babies coming in. I do take in raptors as well but only hold them at the max, 72 hours before they are transported to Blackland Prairie Raptor Rehabilitation Center.
Tell our readers about your family.
I am recently divorced (December 2019) and have a 35-year-old son, a 33-year-old bonus daughter, a 31-year-old bonus son and 14-year-old twin boys. We have two dogs and two cats at both my house and their father’s house. My kids have been raised around domestic and wild animals since they were born. They have their own love and compassion for all animals like I do. I taught them well. We moved to Little Elm from Plano in 2017. They love to bottle feed the babies and help me with them when they are here. It can be a complete mad house here at times, but it’s a controlled chaos.
What do you want your legacy to be?
I want my children and my sub-permittees to carry on with my wildlife rehab and save all of the babies they can.
