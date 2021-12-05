Kenneth Sissney and Jackie Compton are actors who play the roles of Santa and Mrs. Claus for various holiday functions in the town of Little Elm.
How did you get into your line of work as Santa and Mrs. Claus?
Jackie Compton: It's hard to imagine that seven years ago, this amazing adventure all began. I was perusing through Facebook one day and saw a post looking for a Mrs. Claus for Little Elm's Christmas event. I had a history of local theater in my past years and an insane love for the holiday season. What better way to celebrate than to immerse myself into the role of Mrs. Claus. I had an interview with the town staff and was offered the job a few days later.
Kenneth Sissney: I can't really remember the first time I was Santa or where. It really began, big time, when we moved to Aubrey in 1984. I started being Santa at churches, schools and the tree lighting for Aubrey.
Tell our readers how you met.
JC: Funny enough we actually met prior to being paired together for this role. Ken works at a store not far from my old house and I used to love seeing him there every time we shopped.
KS: I met Jackie aka Mrs Clause the very first time we played Mr. and Mrs Clause for Little Elm. It was either eight or nine years ago. Not good on keeping track of time. Jackie is a great person to work with and fantastic with making the experience really good for the kids.
What does a typical day in the holiday season look like for you?
JC: When I don't have appearances scheduled, my family and I enjoy driving around looking at the holiday decorations while listening to Christmas carols and drinking a holiday beverage (Peppermint Mocha for me!). I am a sucker for a bargain and really enjoy shopping this time of year. My mother and I can spend hours perusing the local stores.
KS: There is not a typical day during the month of December. I work part time at Wal-Mart as a people greeter so it makes for a busy day. A lot of times it is go to work then straight to wherever I am playing Santa. Making sure I have everything I will need to meet with the children.
What are some of your proudest achievements?
JC: The most obvious answer is playing Mrs. Claus and feeling like I am making a difference and bringing joy to people’s lives every year. It truly is an amazing feeling seeing the faces of the children and hearing their stories. I am also very proud of my professional corporate achievements. I started in my industry 25 years ago and have worked my way up with persistence and dedication to my craft and customers.
KS: I am very proud of my three sons and their wives. My first son Kirk is a retired Deputy Sheriff. The middle son Jeff is a police officer and my youngest son Andy is a Fire Marshal. Then there are my 12 grand kids and two great grandkids.
Are you a native Texan? (Where from?)
JC: I can't officially say that I am, but I am proud that I have now lived most of my life here! I was born in Virginia (Navy brat) and moved from Pennsylvania to Texas when I was in 9th grade. I am so grateful to my mother for moving us here. Texas is definitely the best state there is!
KS: I am a native Texan. I was born in Whitesboro. We moved to Paris, Texas, then to Denton when I was in the third grade. I graduated from Denton High School in 1965, then graduated from NTSU in 1970 with a BS in Industrial Arts.
What are your favorite local restaurants?
JC: When the weather is nice, I enjoy visiting Hula Hut and having some of their amazing chips and salsa and a cold drink. If I am grabbing some food on the go, then Little Greek can't be beat - I love the freshness and flavor of the food!
KS: My favorite restaurant is Ernestos in Pilot Point. Very good Mexican food. I know it is not a restaurant but if you are from Texas you have to go to Whataburger. I eat there quite a lot.
What are some of your go-to comfort movies and TV shows?
JC: Regretfully I have to admit that I LOVE reality TV. I could binge watch 90 Day Fiancé over and over. As far as a movie, I am not normally one to watch them repeatedly but I would make an exception for Office Space.
KS: You would think I would like movies about Christmas. The truth is I am a science fiction nut. I like Star Wars, Dune, Aviator, Star Trek and many more like Harry Potter. I do like Christmas Chronicles with Kurt Russell.
What are some facts about you that our readers would never guess to be true?
JC: Every time I am together with my good friends, they have made it a requirement that give them a Cher impersonation performance.
KS: I am a retired public educator. I taught industrial arts like woodshop, welding and drafting. The main thing most people don't know about me is l have dyslexia. I reverse numbers and letters. I also have trouble with right and left. I was born with it and will die with it.
Tell our readers about your family.
JC: I have been married for 14 years to an amazingly patient man who puts up with my shenanigans! We have a 13 year old son who attends Founders Classical Academy and plays baseball and golf. The craziness begins with our fur-babies! We have 3 cats (Lion, Tucker & Kylo) and 2 dogs (Ash & Rocco). All of them are rescues and both of our dogs came from the Little Elm Animal Shelter. It may be obvious that I have a hard time saying no to cute animal faces
KS: The most important person in my life is Christ. The second is my wife Norma. We started dating in high school. Our first date was after a youth choir practice at our church and to answer the question I still can't sing. We dated for three years and tied the knot in 1966. We have been married for 55 years this December. We have three sons, three daughter-in-laws, 12 grandkids, two great grandkids and are expecting the third next year. We also have two dogs named Bubba and Buck, along with eight chickens.
What do you want your legacy to be?
JC: I want to be remembered as someone who worked hard to spread joy to those around them. These past few years have taught us that life is short and precious and it is not worth the time or effort to live without joy in your life. I want to be known as a hard worker, dedicated wife, loving mother and great friend. What more could I ask for!
KS: My legacy? Never thought about it much. One is that people see Christ in my life. Others would be encourager, truthful, helpful, respectful of others.
