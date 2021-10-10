Along with Leah Thrapp, Kim Groff started the Little Elm chapter of regional nonprofit Lovepacs, which provides meals to students from food insecure households, among other things. Lovepacs Little Elm currently serves all Little Elm ISD schools as well as the North Texas Collegiate Academy’s East Campus.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.
How did you get into your line of work?
I’m the co-lead for Lovepacs Little Elm. My family and I first attended a Lovepacs [event] in The Colony six years ago. We just really liked it and wanted to be able to bring that same opportunity to Little Elm, so we formed a new Little Elm chapters of Lovepacs with another leader. My co-leader is Leah Thrapp.
We started the Little Elm [chapter] in 2015.
How would you say the COVID-19 pandemic has affected Lovepacs?
Oh, the demand has gone way up. We’re seeing people needing food assistance that have never gone to a food bank of any kind or needed some assistance before.
Have you been involved in any other nonprofit organizations before Lovepacs, or is this your first go at it?
Oh no. In fact, my whole career, I’ve been an accountant for a nonprofit. I volunteered with Little Elm Box 620.
I’m also a board member for Blue Sky Therapeutic Riding and Respite in Krugerville.
Are you a CPA?
I’m not a CPA. I’m just an accountant. I worked in nonprofit accounting my whole career.
What are some of your proudest achievements in life?
[laughs] I don’t even know how to answer that. I’ve done a lot of things in my life, but as far as Lovepacs goes, I’m just very excited for the team that we’ve built.
Are you a native Texan? (Where from?)
Yes. Born in Dallas … and I grew up in Garland, then I went to school in Denton at the University of North Texas.
I’ve lived in Little Elm for over 24 years. We moved here in 1997. There were like, 1,300 people here when I moved here.
What are some of your favorite local restaurants?
We love to eat local! We love Savory Kitchen, Leo’s, Los Jalapenos…
What are some of your go-to comfort movie and TV shows?
I love Heartland.
Tell us about your family.
My husband and I have two sons, who are 19 and 18. Our youngest is a senior at Little Elm High School.
What do you want your legacy to be?
My legacy would be for my sons to grow up and live happy, full lives. That’s what I would like for them to have.
When I think of terms like [“legacy”], I think about my family. I don’t think about big contributions to society.
As far as Lovepacs, I enjoy volunteering here, I enjoy the fact that we serve our community, I love that we’re basically neighbors serving neighbors.
