As she explains in this Q&A profile, Little Elm Public Library’s library manager Lynette Roberson moved from corporate jobs to working in one of the most core bastions of public education: libraries.
Having worked at the library since 2016, Roberson has also worked at libraries in Dallas, Plano and The Colony.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.
How did you get into your line of work?
I’ve always loved libraries. From the time that I was a kid, my dad would walk me to our neighborhood library for summer reading.
So I’ve always just been a reader, and it just kind of came naturally.
Was the Little Elm Public Library the first place you worked in that industry?
No. I actually changed careers.
I worked in retail management for years. I was in the insurance industry for years. I told my mom I wanted to retire doing something that I really loved, and she said, “Well, why don’t you go back to school?”
I finished my degree from UNT in 2008 and I started working for Dallas Public Library in January 2010. While I was still full-time in the insurance industry and finishing my degree, I was a temp librarian for The Colony and at Plano Public Library.
What achievements are you most proud of?
At Dallas, I brought in a lot of innovative STEM programming that was just taking off at that time. I partnered with engineers in UT Dallas.
I always viewed libraries as a community hub and I wanted to bring in services and programs that would really be of use to the community, so I did a lot of that there.
Here in Little Elm – when I came here almost six years ago – I saw a lot of potential. What I’m proud of here is I’ve increased our technology, our programs that we offer online to the public.
From your experience, how did the COVID-19 pandemic affected your line of work?
It was challenging not just for this library, but for all libraries. Here, we had to make really quick decisions. Our primary goal was, “How do we continue offering services to the public when we’re closed to the public?” So we offered curbside service. We really pushed out information on e-cards so [people] could access our digital resources from home.
Are you a native Texan?
No, I’m from Shreveport, Louisiana. I moved out here in 1998.
There was more opportunity here in Dallas than there was in Louisiana.
What are some of your favorite local restaurants?
I’ve eaten at almost every restaurant in Little Elm, and I have no complaints about any of them.
What are some of your go-to comfort movies or TV shows?
This is going to sound kind of weird. It’s not exactly comforting, [but] right now, I’m binge-watching Squid Game.
I like true crime, and I’m glue to investigation discovery. It’s just amazes me the things that people will do.
That and the news. It’s kind of boring, but hey.
What is your favorite book?
“The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison
Do you think that libraries are just as much of a necessity now as they were decades ago?
Oh yeah.
When I was working on my degree, that’s when a lot of cloud computing was taking off. Digital books were taking off, and everyone was saying, “Oh, this is going to spell the end of library.”
No it hasn’t. I said then it wouldn’t, and it never will. You can download a book to your iPad, but you can’t take your iPad out into the middle of the rainforest. Technology fails, you have to have a power source, all that stuff. But you can always pack a book with you.
Studies were done that said using electronic learning resources were great, but not great in other ways. Nothing beats reading a book and having print materials.
So no, libraries aren’t going anywhere. We just have to continue to find innovative ways to offer services to people and stay responsive to what people in our community need and want.
What do you want your legacy to be?
I want my legacy to be, “Lynette moved the library forward.”
