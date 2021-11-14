Michelle Monk is a radiology technician by day, but outside of this trade, she runs the We Believe Association, which provides shoes and other essential items to families in economic straits.
- How did you get into your line of work?
- By trade I am a Radiology Technologist. I have been in this profession for 16 years. I was drawn to Radiology as a High School Senior because I volunteered in the Radiology Department at a local Hospital as part of my half a day school release program. I was an athlete who had experienced a few shoulder injuries and fell in love with the technology used to help people heal.
- My passion for serving and helping underserved youth, drove me to start my 501 c 3 Non-profit, We Believe Association. As a child, I felt isolated and alone because there were not many trusted adults around the community checking in on children and helping meet their basic needs. I wanted to help provide the community support to secure the physical, mental, emotional and social well-being of all youth by equipping families with the necessary essentials for them to thrive in today's society.
- From your experience, how has the COVID-19 pandemic affected your profession?
- As far as my profession as a Radiology Technologist, the pandemic has increased the volume of patients we see on a daily bases. Anyone who presents COVID like symptoms will receive a chest x-ray. Anyone admitted to the Hospital with COVID, will most likely receive daily x-rays. It has increased our stress levels as well with us being on the front line.
- We Believe Association was created as a result of the pandemic. When the pandemic first started, a friend and I were sitting having a conversation about the impact Covid-19 was having on the world. Mainly, what was going on in the economy and how people were struggling both financially and mentally. We discussed things people were struggling with prior to COVID-19, then how the effects of Covid-19 increased those struggles. Families were having a difficult time supplying their basic needs of: shoes, clothes and food. We started brainstorming different ideas and solutions to help people. It needed to be something creative that was not already in existence. That is when the idea of a mobile shoe store was born. I wanted to be able to supply some resources to the families in the communities of North DFW. During my quarantine at the end of April, I started writing the vision of the We Believe Association-Kick Stop Mobile Preloved Shop. I began searching for a box truck to house the shop. Unable to leave the house, I was forced to depend on my support system to check out and test drive various trucks. Once quarantine was complete, a truck was purchased and here we are!!
- What are some of the most pressing basic needs that families in Little Elm are failing to meet?
- Support to our youth!!! One of the things I am noticing in the community is that were are a lot of youth who are struggling emotionally. Our youth are not feeling seen or heard. They are struggling with identity and belonging. The pressures of social media and bullying has taken a toll on this generation. They are truly crying out for help. It would be nice to have more community involvement and resources to help our youth thrive.
- More support to newly established Non-profit Organizations in the community, like my own, that offer a great service that could potential help a lot of families.
- What are some of your proudest achievements?
- Being able to service underprivileged families with my daughter and put smiles on those families’ faces when they receive a pair of shoes is priceless. My daughter gets to see firsthand and get a true understanding of how serving others is the greatest form of gratitude. Which is what our organization is truly about! Those types of achievements really makes my heart smile.
- Are you a native Texan? (Where from?)
- No, I am not a native of Texas but do consider this home. I was originally born in Chicago, IL and was raised in Milwaukee, WI. I have been in the DFW for 12 years and in Little Elm for the past 7.
- What are your favorite local restaurants?
- I am in love with Capriotti’s. I also enjoy Krab Kingz and Sawaii Indian Restaurant.
- What are some of your go-to comfort movies and TV shows?
- Over the past few years, I have not watched much TV but I can never go wrong with watching old episodes of Everybody Hates Chris and Grey’s Anatomy. A couple of my favorite movies are Love and Basketball and Pursuit of Happiness.
- What are your hobbies?
- I enjoy watching Basketball and Football. Spending time with family and close friends is always enjoyable. Over the last couple of years and have found enjoyment in reading books also.
- Tell our readers about your family.
- Growing up, I was the youngest of 4 children raised by my mother. I come from a family of strong caring individuals who loves to have fun. I would like to say I inherited the trait of serving others from my mother, who I lost 13 years ago from a massive heart attack. Her heart was so big. She cared for and took in so many people. Hurting people would take a toll on her to the point where helping them caused stress on her life. I watching how she operated over the years and I choice to pick up where she left off by helping kids in the community. Now, I am married with an 11 year old daughter, who is watching me operate in the same capacity.
- What do you want your legacy to be?
- Wow, great question. I have not thought about what I want my legacy to be yet. As of right now, I just want to help the next generation to be better than I was. I know this is cliché , but I want to be the person for youth that I needed. I want to help give them an opportunity and a safe place to be themselves and know that someone is listening to them. I want to be remembered as someone who truly made a difference in the lives of youth. I want people to be proud of the effects and work that We Believe Association put into the communities. For years to come, we want people to know that we believe in our youth and care about the wellbeing of them and their families.
