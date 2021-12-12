Tamia Thompson said she has had political aspirations since she was five-years-old. A Little Elm native, she spent her high school years managing electoral campaigns for her mother (Little Elm ISD Trustee Monique Thompson) and Mayor Curtis J. Cornelious.
In addition to this, she is also a published author and a lip gloss proprietor. For her various achievements and activism, she was recently awarded the White House Presidential Service Award.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.
Tell us about what you’re up to nowadays and what you’re going to school for.
I go to Howard [University]. I’m majoring in political science [and] minoring in philosophy.
I graduated from Little Elm [High School] in the class of 2020, but I did dual credit in high school and I skipped a grade. I’m 18, but I’m a junior right now, so I’ll be graduating soon, and then after that, I plan to go to law school.
You got involved in city politics before you even graduated from high school. What did that entail?
It actually started with my mom running for school board. She asked me to be her campaign manager.
And, of course, I’m 16 – I don’t really know anything about what being a campaign manager is like, but one thing that I do know how to do is figure it out. So I started googling.
My whole life, I’ve been politically minded. Since I was five, I said I wanted to run for office, so it was something that I kind of had a bit of knowledge about.
That summer in 2020, I held my Black Lives Matter protest in Little Elm at the athletic complex by the high school, and after that, Jennifer Skidonenko reached out to me, and she was running for House of Representatives at the time. She asked if I’d be interested in being part of her panel on racial injustice, and I agreed.
Afterwards, she asked me if I’d be interested in working on her campaign. I interned on her campaign, then January 2021, Mayor Cornelious texted me one day.
He said, “Well, I think you’d be [a good] campaign manager,” so that kind of became my role.
What did you make of the voter participation in Tuesday’s runoff election?
I can only say so much because I haven’t been a voter for very long because I couldn’t be because I just turned 18.
But what I’ve noticed in Little Elm, especially over the past two years, is a huge uptick in participation, especially since we’re getting a lot of our first Black mayors, school board members…
Councilman [Jamell] Johnson isn’t our first Black councilman, but it’s still kind of historic to have this many Black people in office in Little Elm, and I think that drives participation a lot.
What are some of your proudest achievements?
Well, I’m a published author. I self-published a book of poetry in March 2017. I had just turned 14 when it was released.
I submitted [an] essay [on what freedom means to me] to TeenInk Magazine, and I didn’t think anything was going to happen, but they published it. I remember that moment being pivotal, because I thought, “Wait, maybe I have something to say that people relate to. Maybe I can write a little bit.” So I started writing more.
My second proudest achievement is my Girl Scout Gold Award, which I got in 2019.
Are you a native Texan? (Where from?)
Yeah, I was born in Dallas.
We moved to Little Elm when I was three, but I didn’t go to Little Elm schools for the entirety of my education. I went to Little Elm for first grade, and then I went to a Montessori school, [where] they put me in a class with the first graders and had me do second grade-level work.
Then I came back to Little Elm from third through fifth [grades], and then I went to the Harmony School of Business in Dallas from sixth through seventh grade, then I came back to Little Elm from eighth grade onto graduation, so there were some breaks in there.
What are some of your favorite local restaurants?
Oh, I love Savory Kitchen!
I worked there for a hot second after I graduated high school, and I love it.
What are some of your go-to comfort movies and TV shows?
The Office is definitely one of my comfort TV shows.
My mom hates this, but I love creepy things, especially unsettling kind of horror movies. This will sound weird, but a comfort movie for me is Get Out. [laughs]
I love scary things.
What does a typical day for you look like?
I recently, this semester, got a job here in DC at one of DC’s oldest law firms.
I’m a legal administrative assistant there, so my mornings are usually there from 8 a.m. to noon, then I’m back on campus.
I have a small business where I make lip gloss, so after class, I’m usually in my dorm making lip gloss or packaging orders. Then me and my roommate will come in the room and hang out with me, and we’ll watch movies together. Then I usually read a book, then I kind of go to sleep.
What do you want your legacy to be?
I want my legacy to be kind of similar to my late granny. She passed away my sophomore year of high school.
She was able to create the kind of family environment where despite it being so many of us, we’re all still very close-knit. She was kind of known as the kind of person whose house you would go over to if you needed a meal or you needed somewhere warm to stay.
She was a very giving, very caring person, and she would go out of her way to help somebody, and that’s the kind of legacy I want to have.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.