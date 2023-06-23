Cottonwood Creek Marina announced its 20th anniversary since its official opening on Memorial Day two decades ago.

Since its inception, as a family owned and operated business, Cottonwood Creek Marina has expanded and enhanced its services to meet the evolving needs of customers. The marina has its own boat rental service, which has been operating for the past 11 years, where visitors are able to explore the waters of Lake Lewisville.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

