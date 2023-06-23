Cottonwood Creek Marina announced its 20th anniversary since its official opening on Memorial Day two decades ago.
Since its inception, as a family owned and operated business, Cottonwood Creek Marina has expanded and enhanced its services to meet the evolving needs of customers. The marina has its own boat rental service, which has been operating for the past 11 years, where visitors are able to explore the waters of Lake Lewisville.
The marina started out with 140 boat slips and has grown to currently offer 375 boat slips, allowing them to accommodate more boaters. The same family that opened the marina 20 years ago continues to run it today.
“We're really grateful to operate in a community that has provided great tenants, and in Little Elm, a great town that supports the lakefront,” said Ryan Miller, general manager of Cottonwood Creek Marina in a press release. “We're happy to provide wholesome family fun on the water. Boating is one of those activities that families, in particular, but everyone can enjoy.”
Over the years, Cottonwood Creek Marina has earned recognition, such as the title of Marina of the Year by the Marina Association of Texas five times, with the most recent being in 2019.
The marina plans to celebrate its 20th anniversary on the water all summer long and on June 17, the owners hosted its annual “Blessing of the Vessels” in honor of National Marina Day, a tradition that brings together boating enthusiasts for a day of camaraderie and celebration.
“At Cottonwood Creek Marina, I love seeing families grow up in the boating lifestyle, seeing people go from renting to ownership, from just cruising to wake-surfing,” Miller said. “Boating activities change as a family grows and grows up, but the lake always has something to offer. We look forward to offering these experiences to all for the next 20 years to come and beyond."
To learn more about the Cottonwood Creek Marina and its upcoming events, please visit www.cottonwoodcreekmarina.com or contact the marina directly at 972-292-1100.
Get Little Elm Journal news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.