The development of a bar and brewpub in the former site of Little Elm Crafthouse is moving forward.
In its Tuesday meeting, the Little Elm Town Council unanimously approved the issuance of a specific use permit for a pending craft beer bar named Almost Home Taphouse. Records indicate that an LLC with the same name was registered to an address in Oak Point in February, four months before the permit was recommended for approval by the Little Elm Planning and Zoning Commission.
Almost Home Taphouse will be located at 850 W. Eldorado Parkway, in the same strip mall as Jimmy's Big Burgers, Margarita Hut To-Go and Sawaii Indian Restaurant. The business will occupy 1,859 square feet of space, 355 of which would comprise an outdoor patio.
According to town planning documents, the applicants are planning to get Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission certification for beer and wine only, with all the beverages having to be consumed on the premises (many craft bars offer alcohol to-go via growlers.)
The applicant still has to procure a certificate of occupancy and undergo other measures. Still, Almost Home Taphouse is actively running a Facebook page and said on Thursday that they tentatively expect to open in September.
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.