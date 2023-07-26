During a Little Elm Town Council meeting earlier this month, council and staff briefly spoke on the potential for leveling the cricket field at Brent Elementary and including long-term projects within the Little Elm Master Plan.
The cricket field at Brent Elementary draws large crowds on the weekend and allows for community members to practice during the weekdays. The property is owned by Little Elm Independent School District’s but the Town of Little Elm has a long-term lease on the property and maintains it through mowing, irrigation, and more.
“What we have done is created a supporting community,” said Little Elm Town councilmember Tony Singh. “We call ourselves Cricket for a Cause. We support the communities up there.”
The field at Brent Elementary has not been level and a large portion of the field is uneven. Little Elm has a variety of soccer fields and baseball fields that are properly maintained and are open to the public, but the cricket field at Brent Elementary remains unleveled.
Last year, the town budgeted $50,000 for the Community Development Corporation budget to go in and improve the field, but it still needs to be leveled. Staff got a quote for the cricket field leveling to be $113,000, which the town will not be pursuing this year.
Long-term, Singh brought up the potential for restrooms being added, as well as lighting and frequent maintenance. The Brent Elementary cricket field is currently being maintained by the Town of Little Elm, along with a nonprofit organization, but Singh hopes that getting the field leveled and including it in the Town Master Plan will help to build more community and allow for a better playing field.
During the budget workshop earlier this month, council and staff spoke about putting the Brent Elementary cricket field leveling and its long-term project in its parks master plan to identify where the cricket field falls in the town’s priorities, as well as find out what residents' wants and needs are through a community survey.
Nearby communities have started to include cricket fields in their town’s master plans and build cricket fields in the parks, including Celina and Coppell. Depending on the community’s wants and needs, Little Elm may develop an entirely new cricket field within the town’s master plan.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
