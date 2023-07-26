First Responders Cup 8.jpg

Councilmember Tony Singh shows members of the community and local firefighters how the game of cricket works during halftime at the First Responders Cup on Saturday, March 25.

 Arianna Morrison / Star Local Media

During a Little Elm Town Council meeting earlier this month, council and staff briefly spoke on the potential for leveling the cricket field at Brent Elementary and including long-term projects within the Little Elm Master Plan.

The cricket field at Brent Elementary draws large crowds on the weekend and allows for community members to practice during the weekdays. The property is owned by Little Elm Independent School District’s but the Town of Little Elm has a long-term lease on the property and maintains it through mowing, irrigation, and more.


