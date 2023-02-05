Adults and children alike will have plenty of opportunities to create DIY projects this week as well as attend educational programs at the local library. Take a look at five things to do in the Lakeside Journal communities during the week of Feb. 5.
DIY shaker charm
Need a cute gift for Valentine’s Day? Register to create a shaker charm with The Colony Public Library’s DIY kit for grades 6-12. Registration is required and begins on Monday, Feb. 6 at 10 a.m. Kits can be reserved online at www.tcpl.ticketleap.com and be available for pickup starting Tuesday, Feb. 7 until Sunday, Feb. 12.
Valentine’s Heart Wreath
Visit the Little Elm Public Library on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. for an adult craft time. Adults will have the opportunity to create their very own Valentine’s heart wreath during this event. To learn more about this event, visit the Little Elm Public Library’s Facebook page.
Local History Committee Meeting
On Wednesday, Feb. 8 from 12 to 2 p.m., visit The Colony Public Library to learn about The Colony’s Local History Committee and their efforts to document and preserve the city’s history.
Expressions of Art
On Thursday, Feb. 9 from 6:30 to 9 p.m., Towers Tap House is hosting an Expressions of Art event in partnership with The Lakefront. This artistic event allows attendees to paint their favorite furry animal. Admission includes all art materials and the painting to take home. Once signed up, keep an eye out for an email from Expressions of Art for a request of a picture of your furry friend. There are 10 spots available for this event and tickets can be purchased on The Lakefront’s website.
Virtual Arthur Talk with Lana Harper
On Thursday, Feb. 9 from 6 to 7 p.m., join The Colony Public Library for a magical conversation with New York Times bestselling author Lana Harper as she discusses the enchanting third installment of her immensely popular “The Witches of Thistle Grove” series, “Back in a Spell.” To attend this virtual author talk, register online at The Colony Public Library’s website.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
