The Town of Little Elm recently started to implement drone shows for their residents to enjoy, giving the community opportunities to enjoy themed music and guess what image will be displayed in the sky next.

Drew Bailey, the Managing Director of Tourism and Business Development for the Town of Little Elm, has been partnering with Flylight Drone Shows’ Chief Pilot Blake Stoltz for years, but not for drone shows. Stoltz and the Town of Little Elm have been working together for a long time to put on firework shows for the town and only recently started to put on drone shows.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

