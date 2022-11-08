As of 8:40 p.m., Denton County election results still showed a favorable lead for the Little Elm ISD bond. 

With no change in percentage from 7 p.m., 65% of Little Elm residents have voted for the Little Elm ISD bond. 

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

