As of 8:40 p.m., Denton County election results still showed a favorable lead for the Little Elm ISD bond.
With no change in percentage from 7 p.m., 65% of Little Elm residents have voted for the Little Elm ISD bond.
See below for early election results.
Early voting results released early Tuesday evening in Denton County showed favorable results so far for the Little Elm ISD Bond election, which previously failed during the election in May.
After it did not pass in May, the district adjusted the bond to $109 million lower than what was asked in May. The focus for the bond is safety and security and an emphasis on the growing student population the district is experiencing.
If it passes, the $289.5 million bond will focus on equipment for upgraded door locks, weapon detection systems, high school additions and renovations, and more.
According to early voting numbers released at 7 p.m. Tuesday by Denton County, 65% of Little Elm residents voted for the bond.
Election results for Denton County will be updated as they are received. More updates will be posted on the Lakeside Journal’s website.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
