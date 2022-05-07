Edited on Saturday, May 7 at 10:35 p.m. to reflect full, unofficial results
With 100% of the precincts reporting, Denton County reported the below election results. These results will not be official until they are canvassed:
Little Elm Town Council Place 1
Jamell Johnson – 1,530 (60%)
Elizabeth Hopkins – 614 (24%)
Dmitry Kaplun – 413 (16%)
Little Elm Town Council Place 2
Tony Singh – 664 (78%)
Brian Rawlins – 184 (22%)
Little Elm Town Council Place 4
Lisa Norman – 307 (100%)
Original story at 8:42 p.m.:
Early election numbers for Little Elm Town Council are in.
As of 8:42 p.m. on Saturday, May 7, Place 1 incumbent Jamell Johnson is securing a nearly 60% lead over challengers Elizabeth Hopkins and Dmitry Kaplun. In Place 2, incumbent Tony Singh has secured over 80% of the vote in his district so far.
In Place 4, unopposed incumbent Lisa Norman, has acquired 100% of the vote.
Results are below as follows:
Place 1
Jamell Johnson - 970 (62%)
Elizabeth Hopkins - 374 (24%)
Dmitry Kaplun - 228 (14%)
Place 2
Tony Singh - 469 (83%)
Brian Rawlins - 97 (17%)
Place 4
Lisa Norman - 177 (100%)
This story is developing. Stay tuned to the Little Elm Journal for updates.
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.