LEISD superintendent.jpeg

Michael Lamb, Little Elm ISD’s lone finalist in the district’s superintendent search.

 Courtesy of Little Elm ISD

On March 9, at a special board meeting of the Little Elm Independent School District Board of Trustees, Michael Lamb was announced as the lone finalist for the position of superintendent.

Lamb recently served as the superintendent for Sulphur Springs Independent School District, where he had been a dedicated educational leader for the past 11 years. During his tenure, Sulphur Springs ISD achieved a superior rating on the TEA FIRST Rating, implemented strategic plans, and successfully oversaw multiple construction projects.

