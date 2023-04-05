On March 9, at a special board meeting of the Little Elm Independent School District Board of Trustees, Michael Lamb was announced as the lone finalist for the position of superintendent.
Lamb recently served as the superintendent for Sulphur Springs Independent School District, where he had been a dedicated educational leader for the past 11 years. During his tenure, Sulphur Springs ISD achieved a superior rating on the TEA FIRST Rating, implemented strategic plans, and successfully oversaw multiple construction projects.
With 27 years of experience in education, Lamb has held various leadership roles including Executive Director of Secondary Education at Forney ISD, Principal at Huntsville ISD, Assistant Principal at McKinney ISD, and has coaching and teaching math experience from Lindale ISD and Wills Point ISD. He also holds a Bachelor of Science in Math and a Masters of Education in Administration from Texas A&M Commerce.
Lamb's achievements and awards in the field of education are notable, including being a TASA Executive Committee Representative for Region 8, a member of the Thompson Executive Leadership Institute Superintendent Academy, Chairman of Regions 8 Executive RAC, ESC 8 Regional Superintendent of the Year, Hunt/Hopkins County African American Leadership Conference Superintendent of the Year, and Forney ISD Administrator of the Year.
The selection process for the superintendent position was comprehensive, with Arrow Educational Services, Inc. assisting the LEISD Board of Trustees in identifying potential candidates based on input and feedback from parents, employees, and community members through surveys and meetings. Out of 60 applications received from both within and outside the state, the board focused on candidates with familiarity with the Texas education system, including those who were from Texas or had previously worked in the state. After reviewing the files of all applicants, the board decided to interview seven candidates from different districts before selecting Lamb as the lone finalist.
Let's get to know Michael Lamb:
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I have been in education 27 years now, have been a coach, math teacher, assistant principal, principal, assistant superintendent, and superintendent for 11 years in Sulphur Springs. Both my parents were educators and my sister is a teacher, I guess you could say education is the family business.
How did you know education was something you wanted to pursue as a career?
Again, family business. All I ever knew. I spent one semester thinking I wanted to be an accountant, but that didn't last long.
Can you tell me a little bit about your experience serving as superintendent for Sulphur Springs and in other leadership roles across the state?
Wow, at this point I believe I have seen it all, but the crazy thing is I know I haven't, I see new things every day. I have been very blessed with the experiences of my past. I have gotten to be a part of a lot of different departments and school systems, I believe these experiences have been incredible for me in my career.
What are you most excited for when it comes to this new role?
I just love getting to know new people and taking on new challenges. Little Elm is a very exciting place to get to be a part of trying to figure out how to make education better as a whole for the students we serve.
What is your favorite part about working in education?
Relationships built, especially with kids. I was loved by my family and grew up with the greatest life. I realize now not everyone gets that, I want to try to fill in the gaps when I can.
What are you most looking forward to when it comes to engaging with the Little Elm ISD community?
Getting involved. I am ready to be a part of the team that works to make life better for the kids we serve.
What do you like to do in your free time?
I like to play golf when I can. I have a 19-year-old and a 16-year-old still at home so I don't get a lot of free time.
Please share anything else you'd like our readers to know!
I am excited to be here, I am excited to meet anybody and everybody associated with LEISD, so please if you see me out and about come and introduce yourself, I can't wait to meet you.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
