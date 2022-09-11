Little Elm and The Colony have a wide variety of events this weekend ranging from celebrating NTX Giving Day to listening to live music in the local venues. Here is a list of the top five things to do this weekend in The Lakeside Journal communities.
Little Elm Autumn Fest
This weekend from Sept. 15 through Sept. 18, community members can enjoy the town’s annual Autumn Fest in Little Elm Park. This four-day event features a carnival, which will be complete with rides and games, live music, food trucks and more. Thursday and Sunday are wristband nights, which is good for unlimited rides that night only. It’s $25 pre-sale or $30 at the gate. For Friday and Saturday night, tickets are $1 and each ride is approximately 3-5 tickets each.
Oktoberfest
As a part of Autumn Fest, Friday night, Sept. 16 at Little Elm Park is Oktoberfest Night. This night is filled with German food, drinks and music by Alpine Village Band. Kids are invited to come play at the carnival while the rest of the community is invited to drink seasonal brews and listen to polka music.
SCHEELS celebrates NTX Giving Day at Grandscape
On Saturday, Sept. 17 from 5:30 to 9 p.m., SCHEELS is celebrating NTX Giving Day with a nonprofit showcase, a concert, prizes for attendees and more. The event is free and gives locals the opportunity to meet with nonprofits participating in NTX Giving Day. The event is at The Topo Chico Hard Seltzer Stage & Lawn at Grandscape and will feature Dusty Black & Vince Lujan.
Lakefront Concert Series
Next up in The Lakefront Concert Series, the Little Elm Chamber presents John Christopher Davis and Lone Star Attitude. Community members are invited to grab a cooler and chairs and meet at the Little Elm Park from 8 to 10 p.m. to listen to live music. This event is free and open to the public, but is going on at the same time as Little Elm Autumn Fest.
Black Light Painting
This Friday, Sept. 16 from 6:30 to 8 p.m., adults can visit The Colony Public Library for a black light painting night. Attendees will have the opportunity to paint glowing works of art in this creative program. The event will be in the Library Multipurpose Room and is a come-and-go event that is free and open to the public.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.