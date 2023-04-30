5 Things_CL.jpg

There’s plenty to do in Little Elm and The Colony this week including The Colony’s Festival of Flight or local trivia night in Little Elm. Here’s a list of five things to do in the Lakeside Journal communities during the week of April 30.

Virtual author talk with Britt Hawthorne

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments