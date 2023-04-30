There’s plenty to do in Little Elm and The Colony this week including The Colony’s Festival of Flight or local trivia night in Little Elm. Here’s a list of five things to do in the Lakeside Journal communities during the week of April 30.
Virtual author talk with Britt Hawthorne
Join The Colony Public Library on May 3 from 12 to 1 p.m. for a virtual author talk with Britt Hawthorne. The nationally recognized teacher and advocate will be your guide in all acts of “Raising Antiracist Children,” which is an interactive guide for strategically incorporating the tools of inclusivity into everyday life and parenting.
The Colony Garden Exchange
Come join the community garden club on Saturday, May 6 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The garden club meets every first and third Saturday of each month at The Colony Community Center located at 5151 North Colony Blvd, The Colony, TX 75056. Garden Club members must have a valid Community Center or Recreation Center membership.
Cinco de Mayo at Tinman Social
Join the staff at Tinman Social for Fiesta Weekend, celebrating Cinco de Mayo May 5 through May 7. The venue will be offering a limited time Tex Mex menu, cheesecake chimichangas, paletas, auga frescas, and more, all in a festive atmosphere. The Tinman Social is open from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.
Festival of Flight
Bring the whole family out to Prestwick STEM Academy (3101 Stonefield The Colony, TX 75056) on May 6 from 4 to 8 p.m. for a free celebration of all things flight. The 8th year of the festival will include multiple activities such as kite flying and demonstrations, music, birding demonstrations, and paper airplane making. There will also be giveaways, rides, food trucks and more.
Trivia night
Join the team at Almost Home Taphouse for Tuesday trivia night hosted by Mark Dixon on Tuesday, May 2. Attendees will have opportunities to win prizes. Tuesday trivia night is hosted every Tuesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at Almost Home Taphouse located at 850 W. Eldorado Pkwy #700 Little Elm, TX 75068.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
