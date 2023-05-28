This week in Little Elm and The Colony, participate in a triathlon, visit The Lakefront for a festival, or participate in The Colony’s summer kickoff. Take a look at five things to do in The Lakeside Journal communities during the week of May 28.
Online Book Club
Join TCPL's Online Book Club on Thursday, June 1 at 12 p.m. For June's meeting, the group will discuss “The Hobbit” by J.R.R. Tolkien. This title is available for checkout and is also available as a downloadable eBook and audiobook via Hoopla. New members are always welcome and the meeting is virtual. Please join at bit.ly/TCPLBookClub on Thursday, Jun 1 at 12 p.m.
The Colony Summer Clubhouse
The Colony’s four-month summer series showcases performances such as magic shows, animal presentations, sing-along storytelling and much more. All performances take place inside The Colony Recreation Center Gymnasium. Bring your friends and family, all ages are welcome. Seating opens at 9 a.m. and the show begins at 10 a.m. The event is free and this week features Magical Mattie Magic Show.
The Colony Summer Kickoff
Join The Colony staff on Saturday, June 3 for a spectacular kickoff to summer. Visit with the library, parks and recreation, police, fire, and animal services and stop by the city’s mobile visitor center. This family-friendly event will have summer reading sign-ups, games, crafts, activities, and treats. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lions Club Park.
Little Elm Craft Brew & Que Festival
Little Elm Craft Brew & Que Festival is back for its 8th year on Saturday, June 3 from 4 to 9 p.m. at The Lakefront. This year’s event is bigger and better than ever with festivities including beer and wine tastings from national award-winning breweries and wineries, headliner Mike Ryan, BBQ tastings from pitmasters across Texas, VIP passes with extra perks, contests, shopping and great vendors, a kid zone, and amazing firework show. For more information, visit www.lakefrontlittleelm.com.
Take on the Heat Triathlon
Put your endurance skills to the test at the Playtri Take on the Heat Triathlon on Sunday, June 4. Compete against other athletes as you make your way across the City of The Colony by foot, by bike, and also through the water at the LISD Aquatic Center, and pick up your Finishers Medal once you cross the finish line. The race takes place at the Lewisville ISD Aquatic Center from 7 to 11 a.m.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
