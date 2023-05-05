Friends of the Little Elm Animal Shelter presented a grant of $5,000 to the Little Elm Animal Shelter to retrofit the kennels with sound dampening baffles and a music system to pipe in calming music for the shelter dogs.
The grant will help the shelter provide a better environment for dogs during their stay by reducing noise levels and creating a calming atmosphere. Multiple studies have shown that sound dampening baffles reduce noise from barking, making it easier for dogs to relax and feel comfortable in their kennels. In addition, the music system will allow the shelter to play calming music, which has been shown to help reduce anxiety and stress in dogs. This will not only help the dogs feel more relaxed, but it will also make them more adoptable by improving their behavior and demeanor.
"We are delighted to provide this grant to the Little Elm Animal Shelter," said Jenny McCullough, Friends of the Little Elm Animal Shelter founder and president. "The shelter does important work to care for and protect animals, and we are happy to support their efforts to create a better environment for dogs in need."
The grant was made possible by generous donations from the Rotary Club of Little Elm and private donors who care about the welfare of animals and want to make a positive impact in the community.
Arianna Morrison
