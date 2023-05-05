Little Elm Animal Shelter kennels.png

Friends of the Little Elm Animal Shelter presented a grant of $5,000 to the Little Elm Animal Shelter to retrofit the kennels with sound dampening baffles and a music system to pipe in calming music for the shelter dogs.

Friends of the Little Elm Animal Shelter recently announced that it has granted $5,000 to the Little Elm Animal Shelter to retrofit the kennels with sound dampening baffles and a music system to pipe in calming music for the shelter dogs.

The grant will help the shelter provide a better environment for dogs during their stay by reducing noise levels and creating a calming atmosphere. Multiple studies have shown that sound dampening baffles reduce noise from barking, making it easier for dogs to relax and feel comfortable in their kennels. In addition, the music system will allow the shelter to play calming music, which has been shown to help reduce anxiety and stress in dogs. This will not only help the dogs feel more relaxed, but it will also make them more adoptable by improving their behavior and demeanor.

