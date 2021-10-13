A former Denton County juvenile detention officer was arrested on Friday on two counts of sexual assault of a child.
The suspect, 25-year-old Natalie Castilleja of Little Elm, was held in Denton County Jail in lieu of a $60,000 bond, which she posted that Saturday.
Gustavo Hernandez, Denton County Assistant Director of Human Resources, confirmed to Star Local Media that Castilleja’s employment with the county ended on Sept. 21.
A representative with the Denton County Sheriff’s Office could not immediately be reached for further comment.
