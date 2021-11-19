Four Little Elm High School students were arrested Friday after a campus demonstration escalated to a confrontation with police.
Videos of the incident circulated online and showed police officers tazing and macing student demonstrators.
Little Elm ISD released the following statement on Friday afternoon:
This morning, students at Little Elm HS had planned a student demonstration inside the campus that caused some students to behave in a way that caused a major disruption. Four juvenile students were arrested for assaulting Little Elm Police officers. Officials from Little Elm ISD and Little Elm Police Department worked together to secure the scene to ensure the safety of everyone at the campus.
The demonstration was a result of a social media post the day before that contained inaccurate information regarding an incident that happened a month ago.
At this time, everything is calm at the high school and we are resuming the school day.
District spokesperson Cecelia Jones said the district is not adding anything further at this time, and the Little Elm Police Department could not immediately be reached for comment.
