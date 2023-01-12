10-year-old Daisy in her foster home happy and healthy. Friends of Little Elm Animal Shelter collaborated with the community to help Daisy get the help she needed after being surrendered by her owners.
Courtesy of Friends of the Little Elm Animal Shelter
Daisy resting in her foster home after a surgery which helped her become happy and healthy after being surrendered by her owners.
Courtesy of Friends of the Little Elm Animal Shelter
Daisy shortly after she arrived in her foster home after being surrendered to the Little Elm Animal Shelter.
Courtesy of Friends of the Little Elm Animal Shelter
Friends of the Little Elm Animal Shelter was founded to help the local shelter get surrendered animals to safety, working with rescue partners to achieve that. The perfect example of how this goal is achieved is through a senior dog named Daisy.
10-year-old Daisy was surrendered to the shelter by her owner two days before Christmas, unwanted and looking not well cared for. As most dogs are coming into the shelter, Daisy was confused and scared as she was led to her kennel.
Friends of the Little Elm Animal Shelter reached out to I Am Dog Rescue, one of the organization’s rescue partners, who took Daisy into their program while a volunteer at the shelter offered to foster Daisy. But before she could go to her foster home, an animal control officer noticed that something was wrong.
Daisy was taken to Mazie’s Mission, a nonprofit veterinary clinic dedicated to serving rescue organizations, and the clinic found a baseball sized bladder stone which was causing the 22-pound dog to urinate blood.
There was no evidence of veterinary care for at least three years and antibiotics, pain medications, and blood work were immediately obtained and a surgery was scheduled to be completed in the next few days.
I Am Dog Rescue set up a fundraiser to help Daisy and donations poured in. The community stepped up, but fell just short of $1,990 to pay for Daisy’s surgery and care. Friends of the Little Elm Animal Shelter was able to grant the remaining balance from the organization’s medical fund.
“Daisy's story exemplifies the reason behind why our organization was founded,” said Jenny McCullough, founding board member and current President. “Having a volunteer, who is also a board member at the shelter at the very moment Daisy was surrendered made it possible to act quickly and put all the pieces in place to save her. All the work developing relationships with other volunteer organizations and raising money to have in our medical fund came to fruition. This is rescue at its finest. A cast-off, sick, senior dog being restored to health and then becoming a cherished family member is why we do this.”
Friends of the Little Elm Animal Shelter was officially registered as a charitable nonprofit 501c3 in August 2022. The concept began when McCullough attended the Little Elm Citizens Government Academy and heard about animal services. She realized that the shelter and staff at the current capacity were struggling to fill the growing needs in the community and decided to start the organization.
Since its founding, the town has been supportive of the Friends of the Little Elm Animal Shelter's efforts, McCullough said.
“It is a joy to be a help to the most vulnerable citizens in our community, the four-legged ones,” she said. “It has also been so gratifying to see the community rally around our efforts.”
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
