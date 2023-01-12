Friends of the Little Elm Animal Shelter was founded to help the local shelter get surrendered animals to safety, working with rescue partners to achieve that. The perfect example of how this goal is achieved is through a senior dog named Daisy.

10-year-old Daisy was surrendered to the shelter by her owner two days before Christmas, unwanted and looking not well cared for. As most dogs are coming into the shelter, Daisy was confused and scared as she was led to her kennel.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

