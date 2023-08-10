TxDOT continues to improve travel in and out of Little Elm with US HWY 380 widening efforts. The latest endeavors involve widening the Eastbound lanes, with the construction of bridge beams widening over Little Elm Creek.
The Lawn at The Lakefront is currently undergoing construction.
Courtesy of Little Elm Chamber of Commerce
The Lakeside Sports Complex recently underwent a revamp of the complex’s softball fields and concessions.
Major development initiatives are in full swing in Little Elm, from revamped parks to updated roadways, the town residents are witnessing a transformation.
Here’s what’s currently underway:
The Lawn at The Lakefront
At the heart of the developments lies the eagerly awaited The Lawn at The Lakefront. Construction crews are working to bring this vision to life and artificial turf installation for the main lawn area is now underway, promising a lush and inviting space for recreational activities.
The old water tower is also receiving an upgrade as lighting installations commence. The plaza area is undergoing concrete work, laying the foundation for a central gathering point that will foster community connection. Additionally, parents can look forward to improved safety as playground surfacing installation is set to take place this month.
Lakeside Sports Complex
Softball fields and concessions buildings are in their final stages, with landscaping and cleanup efforts underway. Tryouts at the complex began on the new fields on Aug. 5 and beyond the softball fields themselves, ongoing improvements promise to elevate the overall experience for players and spectators alike.
Woodrow Circle
The Woodrow Circle project is making progress as well. With street paving now completed, attention has turned to key aspects like sidewalks, driveway connections, and landscaping.
US HWY 380 Improvements
The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) continues to improve travel in and out of Little Elm with US HWY 380 widening efforts. The latest endeavors involve widening the eastbound lanes, with the construction of bridge beams widening over Little Elm Creek. TxDOT's strategic planning aimed to ensure the current phase of intersection work at Navo Road was completed before the return of students to Braswell High School.
Public Safety Annex
The town's focus on public safety continues as progress is made on the Public Safety Annex. The selection process for a construction manager recently took place, with interviews held for two firms vying for the role. As the project gained momentum, town staff geared up to meet with the architect. More updates are to come.
Early Warning Sirens
A contract has been executed with Goddard Enterprises to install three early warning sirens strategically positioned in The Cove, Union Park, and Paloma Creek. These sirens will serve as essential tools in alerting the community to potential dangers.
Gazebo Road Improvements
The development of Union Park receives a boost with the widening of Gazebo Street. This expansion aligns with the installation of new commercial developments. The northbound lanes will be closed for approximately 60 days while the work takes place.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
