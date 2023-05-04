Little Elm Town Council met on Tuesday, May 2 to receive an update on current developments happening in the town. See below for a list of recent openings and properties currently under construction.
Little Elm Court
Located on the southwest corner of FM 423 and Panther Creek/Woodlake, the walls on Little Elm Court have just started to go up. This project has been delayed for quite some time and there are currently no tenants, but after the project gets closer to completion, Little Elm Economic Development Coordinator Natasha Roach said that they will be working with the broker assigned to the property to plan for tenants. Total leasable square footage is 25,438, with building one being 7,550 square feet and building two being 17,888 square feet.
Panther Creek Village
There are two buildings located at Panther Creek Village, with building one having four tenants and building two having none. There is a vet looking at leasing part of the space, but Roach said that she hopes more restaurants and retail will lease the property. Total leasable space for building two includes 9,044 square feet.
Salad and Go/Bojangles
Located at FM 423 and Eldorado, and what used to be the Capital One building, Salad and Go and Bojangles have leased the space and will be open soon. Both restaurants are moving quickly with construction, but there is no set opening date at this time.
Little Elm Marketplace/Elm Ridge Office Park
Located along Little Elm Parkway and Eldorado, there are 14 buildings dedicated to office space and are currently doing so well that seven more buildings are going to be built to accommodate for the demand. Most of the tenants located in the office park are service providers, such as medical, a music academy, beauty and barber shops, counseling centers, and information tech.
Little Elm Marketplace Retail
Located along Little Elm Parkway and Eldorado, Little Elm Marketplace Retail currently houses Craft Pie, The Good Cigar, YanDama Beauty, LE Massage, and Elm Colony Pediatric Dentist. There are a few spaces still open to be leased and available square footage includes 8,272.
River Street Little Elm
This development is also a part of Little Elm Marketplace and is located along Little Elm Parkway and Eldorado. This is the same developer that helped build the retail area and there are a few more documents for final inspection, and it should be open and ready for accepting tenants soon, Roach said.
Lotus Commercial
Located along FM 423 and McCord Way, Noodle Alley and Puff Love are the first two tenants going into the two buildings. Both retail buildings are 18,154 square feet, with building one being 7,903 square feet and building two being 7,334 square feet.
Siri’s Crossing
Located along Smotherman Road between FM 423 and McCord Way, Siri’s Crossing has leased out at least one space in each of its three buildings. Building one is 9,220 square feet and it houses Desi Chowrastha, building two is 18,023 square feet and houses Liquor King, Jet’s Pizza, Dumont Ice Cream & Coffee, and Brass Tap, and building three is 17,795 square feet and houses Livewell Animal Hospital, FM 423 Salon Suites, and Jiu Jitsu Academy.
Shawnee Trail Medical Offices
Located along FM 423 and Smotherman, Shawnee Trail Medical Offices has four buildings. The first building is an Action Behavior Center and is 9,478 square feet, the second building houses T&G Health with more spaces still available, building three will house Alicia Joy Bridal Boutique with more spaces still available, and building four is still under construction and will be 10,235 square feet.
Creekside Crossing
Located at FM 423, Creekside Crossing houses Cookie Cutters, Black Label Beauty, Blast Swim Academy, GOATs Arena Sports Bar, Happy Morning Cafe, Level Up Golf, and coming soon, Cold Stone Creamery. This shopping center is now 100% leased.
Main Marketplace
Located along FM 423 and King Road, there are only two leasable available spaces left in the Main Marketplace shopping center. Coming soon, or recently opened, includes Flour Power, Pediatric Dentist, Angry Elephant, and Big Blue Swim School.
King Plaza Addition
This office and retail space located on the south side across from Main Marketplace has several tenants already open with Foodistan Grocery/Restaurant and Habibi Hookah Lounge coming soon. Total leasable space is 44,425 square feet with only 15,592 square feet available.
Breezeway Business Park
This project has been a long time in the making, Roach said. Breezeway Business Park on King Road will have 11 office warehouse buildings totaling 125,500 leasable square feet. Some buildings are vertical, but contraction is still ongoing.
The District: Palladium Phase II
Amenities for this apartment complex located at The Lakefront is a total of 324 units, two four-story buildings, a wrapped parking garage, a sky bridge, 12,000 square feet of retail, loft apartments, a clubhouse, a workout space, and two outdoor pools.
The Elm
This boutique hotel will have 77 rooms, a meeting space, and outdoor pool, and a 4th floor bar with patio and lake views. This space used to be a La Quinta and is 44,000 square feet.
Lakefront Retail
Located within Lakefront Retail includes 575 Pizzeria and Tiff’s Treats. This Village at Lakefront retail area still has 5,948 total leasable square feet available, and the patio is now open.
Lakeside Crossing
Located next to the post office on Eldorado Parkway west of Lobo Lane, Lakeside Crossing is a retail building that has been fully constructed, but does not include tenants yet.
Lakeside Shops and Business Park
Located on Eldorado Parkway at FM 720, Lakeside Shops and Business Park is going to have 48,000 square feet of office warehouses in the back and 12,000 square feet of retail in the front. This property is under construction as dirt is currently being moved.
Union Park Retail
Located along US Highway 380, Union Park Retail has opened up a Starbucks Coffee and are currently working on opening an Einstein Bros Bagels, Slim Chickens, and Qdoba Mexican Eats.
