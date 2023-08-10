During a Little Elm Town Council meeting in early August, town manager Matt Mueller presented the town’s submission of the fiscal year 2023-2023 proposed budget.
In accordance with the town charter, the proposed budget has been filed in the town secretary’s office and posted to the town’s website for public review. The total town-wide budget is $152,052,203 with a proposed tax rate of $0.589900.
Here are some of the key highlights residents should be aware of for this year’s budget.
Fire and police resources expansion
In a bid to bolster emergency response capabilities, a project to enhance fire and police resources along the bustling US 380 Corridor is under way. The initiative, set to be situated within the ongoing Spiritas Ranch development, aims to address the growing demand for public safety services in the region.
The project, currently in the design phase, is set to provide additional fire and police facilities strategically positioned within the Spiritas Ranch development. The project is slated to be completed in 2025.
Funding for the project stems from a $10 million certificate of obligation, issued in 2022. While further financial backing may come through subsequent certificates of obligation or capital reserves, the initial estimates for the undertaking are yet to be finalized.
Hill Lane transformation
The Hill Lane improvement project is making headway towards enhancing connectivity and functionality. The endeavor, currently at a 90% design completion rate, is slated to bring about substantial changes to the corridor.
Hill Lane is set to undergo a transformation into a collector-level thoroughfare, boasting a two-lane divided concrete cross-section. The project also encompasses the installation of an underground drainage system, along with enhanced landscaping and sidewalks. The construction phase is expected to kick off in the first quarter of 2024.
Financing for this project comes from the Denton County TRIP 2022 Bond Program, with an estimated total expenditure of $5.2 million.
King Road expansion
In a bid to cater to the growing transportation needs of the Little Elm, the King Road improvement project is set to substantially augment the local thoroughfare. The expansion project will expand King Road to a four-lane divided thoroughfare, providing smoother and more efficient commuting options for residents.
The project, currently in the design stage, will be constructed by the city of Frisco, benefiting from $4.5 million in funding assistance from Denton County. The enhancements are anticipated to be completed by the fall of 2023.
North Little Elm Library project
Designed to cater to the community's reading needs around the clock, a 24-hour library kiosk is set to be installed outside Fire Station 3.
Residents will have the opportunity to select materials from a rotating collection and return them at their convenience. The kiosk will also accommodate specific material requests. This project comes at an approximate cost of $270,000.
Cottonwood Park revamp
Aiming to enrich the recreational landscape, the Cottonwood Park project is well underway. The project, which encompasses the installation of new trails, pavilions, parking facilities, a playground, restrooms, and various other improvements, is on track to conclude in late 2024 or early 2025.
With an estimated expenditure of $8.6 million, the revamped Cottonwood Park will offer enhanced amenities and opportunities for leisure.
Westside Water System upgrades
The Westside Water System improvements project will address critical water distribution needs in the region. The initiative includes the addition of a new pump station, ground storage tank, hydro pneumatic tank, and disinfection equipment.
The augmentation of pumping capacity and pressure for the water distribution system west of the Little Elm Bridge is expected to enhance reliability. The design phase is slated to commence in the summer of 2024, with an estimated total project cost, including design, reaching $10 million. Land acquisition efforts are currently underway to facilitate the project's execution.
