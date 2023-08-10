Water Tower

During a Little Elm Town Council meeting in early August, town manager Matt Mueller presented the town’s submission of the fiscal year 2023-2023 proposed budget.

In accordance with the town charter, the proposed budget has been filed in the town secretary’s office and posted to the town’s website for public review. The total town-wide budget is $152,052,203 with a proposed tax rate of $0.589900.


