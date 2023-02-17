The filing period for Little Elm Town Council and the Little Elm ISD Board of Trustees has come to a close. Here’s who will be on the ballot for the upcoming election on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

During the election, Little Elm residents will have the opportunity to cast their ballots for At-Large Place 6 for city council and Place 1, Place 2, and Place 3 for the school board.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

