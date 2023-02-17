The filing period for Little Elm Town Council and the Little Elm ISD Board of Trustees has come to a close. Here’s who will be on the ballot for the upcoming election on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
During the election, Little Elm residents will have the opportunity to cast their ballots for At-Large Place 6 for city council and Place 1, Place 2, and Place 3 for the school board.
Here’s who has filed:
Little Elm Town Council
Michael McClellan filed for re-election for his spot at Place 6 and Michel Hambrick also filed for Place 6. McClellan has served on the council since 2020. Hambrick is the owner of an independent insurance agency in Little Elm and is a part of the town’s chamber of commerce.
LEISD Board of Trustees
Monique Thompson filed for re-election to keep her seat at Place 1. Jeff Burton also filed for Place 1.
Alex Flores filed for re-election to keep his seat at Place 2.
Ken Beber filed for re-election to keep his seat at Place 3. Jason Salsbury, a local Little Elm resident, also filed for election for Place 3.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
