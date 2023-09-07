Little Elm Town Council met on Tuesday, Sept. 5 to discuss potential rules and policies to put into place in regards to The Lawn at The Lakefront as the town approaches the park's opening date.
Most of the rules and policies staff and council are considering pertain to the lawn area, with a few exceptions. Staff is aiming to protect the turf and the investment the town put into maintaining the turf. For example, no pets are allowed on the lawn area and no furniture and equipment with sharp or jagged edges are allowed to be placed on turf.
In addition, no tents or canopies are allowed on the turf. Outside the lawn area, the town can authorize what kind of tents and canopies can be used, whether it's held down by concrete blocks or has stakes that can be placed in the ground.
The turf at The Lawn at The Lakefront is not the same as turf on football fields or similar areas and cannot withstand sporting events. The town is looking to implement that no unauthorized sports or events are allowed, and there will be no tossing or kicking balls or frisbees during concerts and events.
No smoking or vaping will be allowed and no glass containers may be used throughout the entirety of the park. The Lawn at The Lakefront is the first and only park the town is implementing a no outside alcoholic beverage rule. Alcohol purchased from a Lakefront business is permitted, but otherwise, citizens are unable to bring alcoholic drinks. Outside food is still permitted.
A kiosk will be purchased by the town in the next financial year and it will house different local businesses temporarily to allow for visitors to purchase alcoholic beverages from inside The Lawn at The Lakefront area.
During the grand opening, Margarita Hut and 575° Pizzeria will be on site selling alcoholic beverages.
Every single rule listed above is either included in Grandscape’s, Legacy Hall’s, The Star’s, or PGA Frisco's list of policies, according to town officials. The Town of Little Elm stated that city staff reviewed the policies of those venues to influence what they would allow and not allow at The Lawn at The Lakefront.
Do’s and don'ts will be posted at the park when it is officially open.
The grand opening ceremony will be held Sept. 21 from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Lawn at The Lakefront. The ribbon cutting not only celebrates the opening of The Lawn, but also the completion of Phase 1 of the town's Lakefront District.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
