Little Elm Town Council met on Tuesday, Sept. 5 to discuss potential rules and policies to put into place in regards to The Lawn at The Lakefront as the town approaches the park's opening date.

Most of the rules and policies staff and council are considering pertain to the lawn area, with a few exceptions. Staff is aiming to protect the turf and the investment the town put into maintaining the turf. For example, no pets are allowed on the lawn area and no furniture and equipment with sharp or jagged edges are allowed to be placed on turf.


Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

