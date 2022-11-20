This week in The Colony and Little Elm, there are a variety of local events focused on promoting community. Take a look at the top five things to do in the Lakeside Journal communities for the week of Nov. 20.
Lights on The Lake
Starting Friday, Nov. 25 through Dec. 27, Lights on The Lake will offer pictures with Santa, a hot air balloon glow, a Ferris wheel, a carousel, and an ice skating rink. The 24 nights of lights event will also have food trucks, vendors, and many spots perfect for holiday pictures. This event will feature entertainment such as live music and dance performances. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door.
Monday trivia
On Monday, Nov. 21, community members are invited to Heritage Pizza located at 3750 Plano Parkway #600, The Colony, TX 75056 for a trivia night. Attendees will have the opportunity to eat, drink, think and win awesome prizes during trivia night at Heritage Pizza.
Music bingo
On Wednesday, Nov. 23 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at McSwiggan’s Irish Pub in The Colony, attendees can participate in music bingo. Music bingo will combine some of your favorite tunes with fun-titles themes throughout the decades with a classic game in a great atmosphere. There are four ways to win and you always play two cards per round. Listen to a snippet of a song, guess the title or band..etc, mark it on your card and be the first to yell “Bingo,” and win a prize.
World Cup watch party
Towers Tap House located at 290 E. Eldorado Pkwy in Little Elm is hosting a USA World Cup Party on Monday, Nov. 21 at 1 p.m. The event will feature the FIFA World Cup match USA vs. Wales and the community is invited to watch all the World Cup action and cheer on several USA players who have played for the FC Dallas Academy.
Registration begins for Spice Club Kits
Each month of Spice Club features two spices/mixtures with different flavor profiles or from different regions and cuisines. Along with a sample of each featured spice, The Colony Public Library will include simple recipes that showcase the spices and provide TCPL resources to find more recipes and ideas. Registration is required and can be done on the TCPL's website. Online registration begins Monday, November 21 at 10 a.m.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
