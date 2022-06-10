A 2020 study conducted by researchers from the University of Chicago and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that LGBTQ youth are four times more likely to attempt suicide than their peers. The Trevor Project estimates that more than 1.8 million LGBTQ youth (ages 13-24) "seriously consider" suicide, with an attempt among this contingent being made in the United States every 45 seconds.
As Little Elm resident Mark Jiminez cites the former statistic, he reflects on his own experiences as a gay man.
Jiminez was 16 years old when he first came out to his birth mother in San Francisco on June 8, 1977. Sixteen-year-old Mark Jiminez was the focal point of discussion between 61-year-old Mark Jiminez and the Little Elm Journal when the topic of another milestone achievement came up.
On Tuesday, the day before the 45-year anniversary of his coming-out, Jiminez appeared with Little Elm Mayor Curtis J. Cornelious as the mayor issued the town's first Pride Month proclamation in its entire history. The proclamation was added to the Little Elm Town Council agenda after a private Facebook correspondence between Jiminez and Cornelious.
“This wasn’t so much for me, so to speak, and my family – I did this more for the 16-year-old kid in high school,” Jiminez says.
Hope amid tumult
Harvey Milk was assassinated at San Francisco City Hall on Nov. 27, 1978, one year and four months after Jiminez first came out. When the assailant, Dan White, successfully avoided a first-degree murder conviction and instead faced conviction for a lesser voluntary manslaughter charge, a riot took place throughout San Francisco on May 21, 1979, the day before Milk's 49th birthday.
Jiminez quotes Milk, one of California's first openly gay public servants, in recounting the tumult he and other members of the LGBTQ community witnessed since the 1970s.
"Harvey Milk was always saying, ‘You have to have hope,’" Jiminez says. "And so I’m hoping that this [proclamation] gives them some hope."
Jiminez's family supported him when he came out, but he says he witnessed instances in which others were castigated or ostracized by their families for being openly gay.
“I was one of the lucky ones," he recalls. "Many people are not so lucky.”
The 1980s proved especially ruthless to the LGBTQ community when the AIDS epidemic led to the deaths of tens of thousands of people (many of whom were gay males) and fueled a culture of discrimination toward LGBTQ people.
As the AIDS crisis escalated through the mid-1980s, anti-gay sentiments entered mainstream political discourse as accusations of delayed action and indifference were leveled against the government. Rev. Jerry Falwell regarded AIDS as "a lethal judgment of God on the sin of homosexuality," while critics accused the Food and Drug Administration of delaying approval of HIV medications at the expense of dying patients.
"We had to completely refocus our energy on taking care of our own," Jiminez remembers.
In the years since the AIDS epidemic, a series of victories were afforded to the LGBTQ community: the Supreme Court's 2003 Lawrence v. Texas decision effectively struck down anti-sodomy laws, while states like Massachusetts and California recognized same-sex marriages in years since.
But the tumult continued in 2012 when Jiminez and his husband got arrested.
Handcuffed hand-in-hand
On July 5, 2012, just two days before Jiminez's birthday, he and his partner Beau Chandler-Jiminez got arrested for criminal trespass at the Dallas County Clerk's Office.
Jiminez and Chandler were there to apply for a marriage license, for which they were repeatedly denied. In an act of protest, the couple handcuffed themselves to each other and stayed at the front of the line. The clerks instructed the customers in line to move around them.
"Each time they said, "Next," we would say, 'We are,'" Jiminez says. "But of course, they just took the couple behind us. At the end of the day, we still hadn't moved."
After Jiminez recounts this experience, he goes on to recognize another milestone anniversary that is taking place this week — June 11, 2011, the day in which he and Chandler first met in person. Later this month, the couple will celebrate the seven-year anniversary in which the Dallas County Clerk issued their marriage license (June 26, 2015, the day in which the Supreme Court's landmark Obergefell v. Hodges case was decided and effectively struck down anti-same-sex marriage laws.)
Jiminez credits Chandler for providing him with invaluable support during the most physically and emotionally taxing moments.
After the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Jiminez encountered a series of health complications that prompted doctors to put stents in his heart and legs. Since then, he also received a neck infusion and treatment for a ripped hip muscle.
His maladies worsened in May of this year as he was diagnosed with Stage 2 lymphoma. In scheduling this interview, Jiminez said his chemotherapy treatments may prompt him to postpone.
“The fact that I am married, my husband gets to go with me to all my appointments," Jiminez says. "When I’m in there for seven hours getting all the drugs pumped into me and all that, he’s there. He can be with me. If we weren’t able to have gotten married, he wouldn’t have been able to be in there with me.”
This, he says, used to be a pressing issue among LGBTQ couples who could not legally marry.
“[Today], you don’t have to worry about them saying, ‘You can’t go in the hospital room with him because you’re not family,'” he says. “I saw that happen with my own eyes back in the ‘80s with gay couples that had been together 20-30 years. One person’s dying, and they won’t let their person in the room with them because they’re not family. And the family of the person obviously hated the spouse and they just refused to let them in."
Light at the end of the tunnel
Cornelious's Tuesday proclamation recognizing Pride Month was legally nothing more than a declaration of values, but the Mayor nonetheless affirmed its significance.
"We have significant diversity in Little Elm, and it is very important to me that everyone is included and valued," Cornelious said in an email on Thursday. "I believe this proclamation works toward that goal!"
Jiminez contends the proclamation makes a difference for the lives of LGBTQ youth. In discussing new generational issues facing the community, he recounts the aforementioned challenges he and other members of the LGBTQ community navigated during his youth.
The Mayor's Pride Month proclamation, Jiminez says, sends the message that amid ongoing challenges, the town recognizes and supports LGBTQ people's right to dignity and self-determination.
In echoing Harvey Milk, he also says it instills hope.
“This sort of thing gives them some light at the end of the tunnel if they see that your town or your city is affirming gay, lesbian, bi or trans kids,” Jiminez says. “All families should be able to love and thrive in their communities, and this proclamation shows that Little Elm thinks so too.”
