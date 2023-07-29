Following a successful run in the UK, New York, Brussels, and Washington D.C., Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment in partnership with Fever and IMG, has announced that “Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience” will open in Little Elm. The light trail will be open on Oct. 28, 2023 for wizarding world fans of all ages to enjoy in the awe-inspiring woods of Little Elm Park.
Matthew Rumbelow
As muggles rush to secure tickets to “Harry Potter: Forbidden Forest Experience” this October, the folks at Fever, a global live-entertainment discovery platform, will begin constructing the woods, magical creatures, and immersive spell-casting that surround the wizarding world’s most famous boarding school.
“It takes many months for our dedicated and highly skilled teams to develop the amazing creatures that you will see on site and weeks for the vast team of technical specialists to bring some of the magic to life on the trail,” said Alan Skott, Fever Originals Strategic Project Lead.
After being approached by Little Elm Park for consideration to host the experience, Skott said the park was the ideal outdoor location.
“We were ecstatic to find that this venue offers us beautiful woodlands and miles of existing trails and pathways, which is perfect for our guests to enjoy the magic of this experience,” Skott said. “The close proximity to the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area is also a real benefit to us and our guests.”
The project will also create many temporary construction and technician jobs in the lead-up to the opening and even more positions for guest services, merchandise shops, and the various hot and cold food vendors inspired by the books and movies in the nearly three months it plans to operate in North Texas.
“Many [of the staff] will be Dallas-Fort Worth Area locals,” Skott said.
Noting that the fall and winter months are considered Little Elm’s off season, town staff said this event will increase sales to local businesses.
Since debuting in 2021, the "Forbidden Forest Experience" has sold over a million tickets worldwide, beginning in the UK and Brussels and recently finding an audience on the east coast in New York and Virginia.
It’s been more than a decade since the last movie starring the boy-wizard was released, but with the “Fantastic Beasts” trilogy, rumors of a new television series on HBO Max, and expansive theme parks and attractions, it seems a piece of J.K. Rowling’s universe has burrowed its way in the backyards of many Little Elm residents.
“We are so excited to now bring the magic to the DFW area for visitors of all ages to relive some of their favorite moments and experience the sounds, lights, and special effects that bring the Wizarding World to life,” Skott said.
Since the announcement, the town of Little Elm has released an information guide detailing how the experience will affect the economy, traffic, noise, and public safety, as well as the availability of Little Elm Park and possible alternatives.
