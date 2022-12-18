Raniyah Hunt Little Elm

Little Elm sophomore guard Raniyah Hunt is third on the team in scoring at 9.3 points per game.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

The Little Elm girls basketball team was the hottest team in District 5-6A in the stretch run last season and the Lady Lobos have picked up where they left off at the end of the 2021-22 season.

The Lady Lobos, ranked No. 13 in the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 6A state poll, is 13-2 and has won nine straight games, including a 47-40 victory against McKinney to begin district play on Tuesday.

