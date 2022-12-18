The Little Elm girls basketball team was the hottest team in District 5-6A in the stretch run last season and the Lady Lobos have picked up where they left off at the end of the 2021-22 season.
The Lady Lobos, ranked No. 13 in the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 6A state poll, is 13-2 and has won nine straight games, including a 47-40 victory against McKinney to begin district play on Tuesday.
A big reason behind Little Elm’s late-season surge last season and strong start to this season is the play of sophomore guard Raniyah Hunt.
Whenever the Lady Lobos have needed a 3-pointer or an assist or a timely defensive play, Hunt has delivered. She was instant offense off the bench last season, finishing third on the team with 5.8 points per game despite missing several games because of shin splints.
Hunt credited her father, Robert Hunt Jr., who is a trainer to helping her get through the pain and says he is a big reason why she has become the player that she is today.
Now in a starting role this season, Hunt has increased her scoring to 9.3 points, to accompany 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists. She is third on the team in 3-pointers made (25).
In this week’s Star-Local Media student-athlete profile, Hunt chats about being in her second season playing for Little Elm, the role that her father has played in her life and her expectations for this season.
SLM: What was it like last season playing varsity basketball as a freshman?
RH: Knowing I was able to come in and compete and hold a spot on the varsity basketball team was huge. I didn’t start last year, but coming into this year, I wanted to start, and that’s what I did. In my opinion, I’ve had a way better start to this season than I did last season.
SLM: What’s been better about the start for you this season compared to last season?
RH: Last year, I was injured. I had shin splints and I tried to play with them. That caused a lot of discomfort. I wasn’t as focused last year as I was this year. In the summer, I came into the summer realizing that I need to come in focused and actually be in a better mindset and bigger role with the team.
SLM: How would you describe your role on the team?
RH: I’m trying to be a leader. I’m trying to show other girls to work hard and bring stuff to the team, energy to the team and realize when we come together as a team, we can be something special.
SLM: Who do you get your work ethic from?
RH: My father. He played basketball and is a trainer. He has an organization and seeing him do what he does motivates me every day to do better than him.
SLM: You mentioned that your father has meant so much to you. How much did he help you get through your injury?
RH: I’m very grateful to have him around me when I was injured. He would tell me to stay focused and keep my head up and not be like, ‘Oh well, I’m hurt. It doesn’t matter.’ He would keep me going. I tried to get back out there, but it got worse. Thankfully, it healed on its own.
SLM: You are currently third for Little Elm on 3-pointers made (24). Talk about the hard work that you have put in to become a great 3-point shooter.
RH: I work out in the morning before high school practice and will get in a bunch of shots by myself. I’ll either catch-and-shoot with my brother or my dad. We have a shooting gun and I would shoot on the shooting gun. I’ve spent a lot of time on the shooting gun.
SLM: What are your expectations for yourself this season?
RH: Staying focused, not getting distracted, being a student-athlete and making the all-district team. For me, it was different last year. I remember how loud the playoff game against Plano was and how it went. As bad as that hurt us, I feel that everyone has a chip on their shoulder this year and we can make it further.
SLM: Little Elm is 13-2 and is ranked No. 13 in Class 6A in the latest Texas Association on Basketball Coaches state poll. What has been so impressive about the team’s start?
RH: The chemistry and how everyone is getting along is way different than last year. Our defense, our press and the movement of the ball has been impressive.
