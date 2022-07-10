Good morning from your friends at Star Local Media.
You might notice something a little different about this Sunday’s print edition.
Today, July 10th, 2022, marks the debut of a new chapter at Star Local Media with the launch of The Lakeside Journal publication.
The Lakeside Journal will serve the communities of Little Elm and The Colony. Why the change? When looking at the footprint of both communities, there was a common theme — the lake is the economic engine of both The Colony and Little Elm. Lake Lewisville is an economic driver for Little Elm with The Lakefront district and the thousands of people that flock in the region, especially on weekends, to hang out on the beachfront, paddle board or kayak off the shore, or boat the day away.
The Colony, with its sailboat logo and theme, “City by the Lake,” obviously also identifies with a lake lifestyle.
So, as we were looking to make some internal changes to how we approach both markets, we realized it was time to create a new identity for our publication that best represents what makes Little Elm and The Colony special — thus, the debut of The Lakeside Journal.
What should you expect from The Lakeside Journal? We will continue to provide coverage of the topics, events, news, sports and more that you need to know to best live, work and play in both communities. As Little Elm and The Colony have grown in recent years in both population and business, there is less separating them. It is not uncommon for residents of both communities to frequent stores, restaurants and activities in both communities.
We will still provide best-in-class sports coverageofall high school teams in Little Elm and The Colony, and with our new name and focus, don’t be surprised if you see more features about lake-side activities.
The Lakeside Journal will be delivered to more than 10,000 homes every Sunday, but remember news, sports and information is available 24/7 online atwww.starlocalmedia.com. To easily find news from either community, simply choose The Lakeside Journal from the dropdown menu on the home page.
As always, we appreciate you as valued readers, andour missionremains the same at Star Local Media. We want our publications to “be a true reflection of the communities we serve.”
Keep reading!
Rick & Elizabeth Rogers
Owners
Star Local Media & The Lakeside Journal
Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.