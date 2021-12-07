Updated at 8:51 p.m. to include comment from Ken Eaken and Jamell Johnson.
Jamell Johnson was elected as Place 1’s town councilman in Little Elm’s Tuesday runoff election.
According to the Denton County Elections Administration office, Johnson defeated his opponent, Ken Eaken, by 324 votes.
Until the Little Elm Town Council canvasses the results in a future meeting, they will remain unofficial. Still, Eaken issued a concession when reached for comment Tuesday night, saying in a text message, "Jamell ran a great campaign and my genuine congratulations."
Eaken continued, "As President of the Economic Development Corporation, I look forward to working with him as the newest member of the Little Elm Town Council."
Johnson said over the phone, "I am overly joyed and overly excited to be the next councilman for Place 1 here in Little Elm. I am ready to move us forward. I think I am the youngest councilman to be elected, and it says a lot and is a testament to this town at how this town got behind me and backed me and voted for me."
Johnson continued, "[Before the runoff], this town just showed up in numbers and supported me, and I look forward to supporting this town."
Little Elm Town Council – Place 1 runoff results
Jamell Johnson: 1,409 (56.5%)
Ken Eaken: 1,085 (43.5%)
To access full totals, go to https://results.enr.clarityelections.com/TX/Denton/111692/web.278093/#/summary.
