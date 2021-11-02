Little Elm early voting
File photo

Early voting results are in for Denton County, and the early voting results in Little Elm's town council race are as follows:

Little Elm – Town Council (Place 1)

Ken Eaken: 41.85% (665)

Jamell Johnson: 55.38% (880)

David Taylor: 2.77% (44)

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments