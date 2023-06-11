There’s plenty to do in Little Elm and The Colony this week ranging from The Lakefront’s Juneteenth celebration to outdoor library activities in The Colony. Take a look at five things to do in The Lakeside Journal communities the week of June 11.
Teen bootcamp
Going to college or getting your own apartment for the first time? Set yourself up for success and learn about budgeting, cyber safety, nutrition, personal safety, investments and credit. All workshops are presented by local entrepreneurs or town employees. Registration is required, which can be done at lepl.ticketleap.com/on-my-own-bootcamp/. Complete the program and get a free headshot. This week’s class is on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at the Little Elm Public Library from 12 to 1 p.m. and covers personal safety.
Paper Tulips activity
Challenge yourself to learn a new skill this summer. Each month library staff will teach how to make a new craft. This event is on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at the Little Elm Public Library from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and focused on making paper tulips.
Virtual author talk with Jamie Beck
On June 15 from 1 to 2 p.m., The Colony Public Library is hosting Jamie Beck. “An American in Provence” is a beautiful collection of exquisite portrait, scenic, and still-life photography from New York Times bestselling author and award-winning photographer Jamie Beck. Looking to slow down from her fast-paced life in New York City, Beck embarked on a one-year getaway to Provence. One year, turning into five, Beck moved to the French countryside, documenting her life as "an American in Provence." Please register online for this free virtual author talk.
Little Elm Juneteenth – Freedom Walk
Come out to Little Elm Park on Saturday, June 17 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. for the Little Elm Juneteenth – Freedom Walk. There will be live music brought to you by Don Diego, dancers, speakers, bounce houses, food trucks, and much more. This event and Freedom Walk is free and open to everyone. If you would like an event shirt and to participate in a mimosa toast, register today at The Lakefront at Little Elm’s website.
StoryWalk at Ridgepointe Park
Enjoy a story and the outdoors at the same time at StoryWalk at Ridgepoint Park. Read a book page-by-page as you walk through the park. This StoryWalk takes place from Saturday, June 17 through Monday, June 19 along the trail at Ridgepointe Park, 4401 Standridge Drive The Colony, TX 75056 at 8 a.m.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell.
