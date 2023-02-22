The Little Elm Town Council met on Tuesday, Feb. 21 to receive an update from Keep Little Elm Beautiful Chair Neeraj Madan regarding the KLEB 2022 Report.
KLEB is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a clean and beautiful Little Elm through collaborations with the city and partnerships with local volunteers. Goals for the organization include litter prevention, beautification, education, waste management, and community recognition.
“When we started in August, it took us a while to establish ourselves and get all of this started,” Madan said during the town council’s work meeting on Tuesday. “Last year, the nonprofit wasn’t operating at all.”
In September 2022, the KLEB board was re-established and they were able to have their first event in October which was “Clean & Green,” a waste collection and recycling event. They also had a paper shredding event in late October 2022.
“We had paper shredding of 16,000 pounds at this event,” Madan said. “So, there was a big participation out there. Besides this, we also have our Adopt-A-Street Program and we have 33 streets out there.”
There are still some streets available for adoption and the expectation is that there is a quarterly cleanup done by the individual or organization that decides to adopt a street. If someone chooses to adopt a street, their company name or individual name will be displayed on that street.
Through the Adopt-A-Street program, volunteers collected 935 pounds of trash last year. Thanks to KLEB, there was a trash reduction of 4% between all programs offered through the organization.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.