Volunteers help clean up Johnny Broyle’s Nature Trail.

The Little Elm Town Council met on Tuesday, Feb. 21 to receive an update from Keep Little Elm Beautiful Chair Neeraj Madan regarding the KLEB 2022 Report.

KLEB is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a clean and beautiful Little Elm through collaborations with the city and partnerships with local volunteers. Goals for the organization include litter prevention, beautification, education, waste management, and community recognition.

