Keep Little Elm Beautiful.png

Left to right: Jenny Glinka, Kate Graham, Doro Nimmick, Cynthia Vermeesch, Jason Salsbury, and Neeraj Madan.

 Courtesy of Neeraj Madan

Keep Little Elm Beautiful (KLEB) is going through a rebuilding period, appointing new board members to be an asset to grow community involvement.

Newly appointed chair, Neeraj Madan, said the vision and goals of the organization aligned well with his interests and encouraged him to join KLEB.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments