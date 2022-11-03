Keep Little Elm Beautiful (KLEB) is going through a rebuilding period, appointing new board members to be an asset to grow community involvement.
Newly appointed chair, Neeraj Madan, said the vision and goals of the organization aligned well with his interests and encouraged him to join KLEB.
“For many years, I have been involved in neighborhood and trail cleanup events,” Madan said. “In addition, I have mentored nonprofit projects around urban e-governance benchmarking, set up a sustainable waste collection model, and effectiveness of education in the schools.”
KLEB is a nonprofit organization focused on envisioning a Little Elm where every neighborhood is clean and the board focuses on litter prevention, beautification, education, waste management, and community recognition.
As the chair, Madan will serve as a Chief Executive Officer.
“In this role, I am responsible to build strategy, function as a spokesperson, appoint task force chairs, appoint a nominating committee, and preside at board meetings,” he said. “In simple terms, connect the dots and enable the KLEB organization to achieve greater heights and contribute to the community.”
In the past, the organization faced challenges around building a strong volunteer network and encouraging community involvement. The newly elected board is currently working on the organization’s strategy and roadmap for 2023 and Madan said KLEB welcomes all input from the residents of Little Elm.
Some newly appointed chair members include Jason Salsbury as Vice Chair, Lee Burton as Treasurer, and Addison Owens as Secretary. Madan said he is also thankful for the guidance of Kate Graham, Michelle Kuzov, Jenny Glinka, Robert Medigovich, Cynthia Vermeesch, and Audrey Jayne for helping with a KLEB roadmap.
One big event the organization has planned is a clean and green shredding event that will be held in Spring 2023. KLEB posts on their Facebook page and Little Elm’s website that outline upcoming events.
Madan and other board members are currently working on a KLEB 2023 strategy and roadmap as they work on rebuilding the organization and encouraging community involvement.
If you live in Little Elm and are interested in volunteering or joining KLEB as a committee member, email kleb75068@gmail.com.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.