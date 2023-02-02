Keep Little Elm Beautiful.jpeg

The Success Door and its team participated in Keep Little Elm Beautiful’s Adopt-a-Street program to clean up Hart Rd. on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Keep Little Elm Beautiful (KLEB) kicked off 2023 by partnering with the community and working hard to keep the city clean and beautiful.

KLEB had their first meeting of 2023 on Wednesday, Jan. 18 where they discussed the progress to get the affiliation with Keep Texas Beautiful. They also spoke on a rebranding of the organization, events for this year, and more.

