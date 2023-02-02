Keep Little Elm Beautiful (KLEB) kicked off 2023 by partnering with the community and working hard to keep the city clean and beautiful.
KLEB had their first meeting of 2023 on Wednesday, Jan. 18 where they discussed the progress to get the affiliation with Keep Texas Beautiful. They also spoke on a rebranding of the organization, events for this year, and more.
The organization's freshly appointed board is focusing on five crucial objectives, including the prevention of litter, enhancement of beauty, provision of education, proper waste management, and recognition of the community's efforts.
Neeraj Madan, the organization’s new Chair, said he is emphasizing on the "3C's" (Connect, Collaborate, Commit) strategy. In 2022, KLEB was able to contribute a total of 844 volunteer hours, and for 2023, the organization has set a goal to double this figure.
KLEB is dedicated to building strong partnerships, working together with the community, and committing to a clean and beautiful Little Elm, Madan said.
KLEB, in one of its early volunteer initiatives this year, joined forces with the Little Elm Angels Foundation to clean up Beard Park and the Lakefront Trail. Another volunteer effort was made by The Success Door and its team, who took part in KLEB's "Adopt-a-Street" program to clean Hart Road. There are still several streets in Little Elm available for adoption and those interested are encouraged to sign up.
If you live in Little Elm and would like to volunteer or become a committee member of KLEB, please email kleb75068@gmail.com. To stay up to date with KLEB events and volunteer opportunities throughout the year, you can follow their Facebook page.
KLEB holds Board Meetings at 6 p.m. on the third Wednesday of every month at the Town Hall Council Conference Room. The meeting is open to Little Elm residents to attend and contribute.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
