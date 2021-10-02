The Friday night sounds of last week’s pre-game football prep at Prosper included an extra dose of kindness from the Little Elm Lobos in the midst of competition.
On Monday, September 20, Prosper High School cheerleader Makayla Noble had a tumbling accident resulting in a severe spinal cord injury.
Athletic Director Michael Young led the community in a donation drive for the injured cheerleader. “When you play a team a week that happens, it’s nice to do something to show support,” he said.
In a matter of 24 hours, the Lobo community had raised $1,900. On Friday night before the game on the field, the Lobo Varsity Cheer team, decked out in Noble’s favorite color purple, presented a check to the Prosper cheer team. Standing on the sidelines with the Prosper cheer team was Noble’s dad, which made the presentation more special.
Alexi Fields, head cheer coach for Little Elm High School, said at that moment it wasn’t about the win or lose, but about two communities coming together to support a young athlete. “There were girls on our team and Prosper’s team who were moved to tears. It was an unbelievable moment to have together,” Fields said. “The look on the crowds’ faces said exactly what we were feeling.”
