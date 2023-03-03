Severe weather sirens sounded in many of the Star Local Media communities early Thursday evening, as wind gusts as high as 70 miles per hour blew through North Texas.

The La Azteca store in Little Elm suffered severe storm damage, including the façade and front of the building, but the Town of Little Elm does not have a cost-estimate or extent of damage from inspectors at this time.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments