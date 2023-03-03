More photos of the La Azteca storm damage in Little Elm
Severe weather sirens sounded in many of the Star Local Media communities early Thursday evening, as wind gusts as high as 70 miles per hour blew through North Texas.
The La Azteca store in Little Elm suffered severe storm damage, including the façade and front of the building, but the Town of Little Elm does not have a cost-estimate or extent of damage from inspectors at this time.
“No other significant damage has been reported to the town as a result of this storm,” said Erin Mudie, Managing Director of Marketing and Communication for the Town of Little Elm. “Primarily, residents have reported downed fences and trees, debris, and shingles in roadways and yards.”
When it comes to fixing and cleaning the area, the town will handle debris and damage in town-owned or maintained areas by removing tree limbs, trash, and more. Residents will handle their own properties when it comes to cleaning the area.
“It is important to note that residents should use town-registered contractors for their roofing or other property repairs,” Mudie said. “Also, this time is a peak time for door-to-door solicitors seeking business. Solicitors must be registered with the town and wearing a town-issued badge.”
Residents can report solicitors who do not produce such credentials to the Police Department at 314-975-0460.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
