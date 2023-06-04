The Lakefront Concert Series begins this week, with library activities also scheduled in Little Elm and The Colony. Take a look at events and activities scheduled in Little Elm and The Colony during the week of June 4.
The Lakefront Concert Series
Grab a cooler and your chairs and meet the Little Elm Chamber of Commerce on Friday night for a few hours of great music at The Lakefront Concert Series. The concert takes place on June 9 and features PD at Little Elm Park from 7 to 9 p.m. PDA Band is a high-energy 8-piece party band, praised for their talent, incredibly extensive songbook, advanced choreography, and showmanship.
Paws for reading
Children grades K-5 can practice their reading skills by reading to Toby the dog at The Colony Public Library. This program helps to encourage readers by providing them with an individual 15-minute reading session with Toby the dog. The program takes place on Tuesday, June 6 from 2 to 4 p.m. and registration is required, which can be completed online at The Colony Public Library’s website.
Organizing 101
On Tuesday, June 6 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Little Elm Public Library, Debbie Monahan will share tips and tricks to make organizing your life easier from grouping like items to types of containers to purchase. This program is meant to help attendees organize their home or office.
Perot Tech Truck
Experience hands-on science with the Perot Museum of Nature and Science’s mobile discovery lab. The TECH (tinker, engineer, create, hack) Truck brings maker-based science, technology, art and math to the community. The program will take place at the Little Elm Public Library on Wednesday June 7 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and again on Wednesday, July 19 from 1 to 3 p.m.
Summer Clubhouse: Creature Teacher
The Colony Summer Clubhouse is a four-month summer series that showcases performances such as magic shows, animal presentations, sing-along storytelling and much more. All performances take place inside The Colony Recreation Center Gymnasium and this week features Creature Teacher Animal Show on Friday, June 9 from 10 to 11 a.m. All ages are welcome and seating opens at 9 a.m. The event is free.
