Events at The Lakefront, a charity chair volleyball game, a Luau, and more planned in The Colony and Little Elm this week are likely to keep residents busy. Take a look at five things to do in The Lakeside Journal communities during the week of May 14
Community Center Fan Drive
The Colony Senior Center is hosting a Charity Chair Volleyball Game with TC Seniors vs. the TC Fire Department on May 17 at 10:30 a.m. in The Colony Recreation Center gym. All donations for the games go directly to providing fans for those with the greatest need. Also, during the month of May, you can drop off a new fan at the senior center or make a monetary donation to the cause (checks made payable to Senior Citizens of The Colony). For additional information, call The Colony Community Center at 972-624-2246.
Night out in The Lakefront
Join The Lakefront team for a night out with Girl Scout cookies and beer/wine pairings at 575 Pizzeria. The event will take place on May 20 from 2-4 p.m. The tasting will include eight cookies paired with your choice of beer or wine. Beer tastings will consist of 3 ounces per cookie. Wine tastings will consist of 1.5 ounces per cookie. Each tasting tray is paired with either beer or wine. For more information, visit www.lakefrontlittleelm.com.
Luau at Grandscape
Join the team at Grandscape for their very first Luau on May 20 from 7 to 10 p.m. Guests will enjoy entertainment, food and more. This event is free and open to the public. The event includes traditional Hawaiian performances and traditional food, beverage, and market vendors. The event takes place at the Topo Chico Hard Seltzer Stage and Lawn.
Kids triathlon
Join The Lakefront team on Sunday, May 21, for their new event, The Lakefront Kids Triathlon. Starting at The Cove at The Lakefront, triathletes will slide into the swimming portion, bike through Little Elm Park, and run through the Little Elm trails. This triathlon finishes back at The Cove with an after-party exclusively for triathletes and their families from 10 to 11:30 a.m. The triathlon begins at 9 a.m. on Sunday, May 21 at The Cove. For more information, visit www.lakefrontlittleelm.com.
Virtual Author Talk with Courtney Summers
Join The Colony Public Library for a virtual conversation with Courtney Summers, the bestselling and critically acclaimed author of several novels for young adults, including “Cracked up to be,” “All the Rage,” and “Sadie.” Register and view this virtual author talk online on May 20 from 1 to 2 p.m.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
