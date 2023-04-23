Lakefront Grand Prix, The Colony Public Library events, and more are scheduled in Little Elm and The Colony this week. Take a look at five things to do in The Lakeside Journal communities during the week of April 23.
Live Trivia at Tinman Social
On Monday, April 24 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Tinman Social will be hosting a live trivia night. Trivia is free to play and no more than six people per team. There will be prizes for the top three winners. Seating is first come, first served in the downstairs dining area and Tinman Social also offers an exclusive “Brain Food Menu” as part of trivia night.
Texas Nature Traveling
When planning for spring and summer nature vacation travel, look no further than the Lone Star state. On April 26 at 6:30 p.m. at The Colony Public Library, join staff to hear Texas Certified Master Naturalist Donna Cole explain how to make the most out of your options for Texas traveling and have the best vacation ever. This includes the Big Bend area, the Davis Mountains, the Hill Country (beyond Austin), and Palo Duro Canyon.
Virtual Author Talk with William Kent Krueger
On April 27 at 7 p.m., tune into The Colony Public Library’s virtual author talk for a riveting hour online with New York Times bestselling author William Kent Krueger. Join staff as Kreuger discusses his newest book in the Cork O'Connor series, “Fox Creek,” and his other works. Register online or view previously recorded author talks at libraryc.org.
Arbor Day
The Colony is celebrating 15 years as an official tree city on Arbor Day on Saturday, April 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will start off with yoga in the park with Pat Bock at 9:15 a.m.
At 11 a.m., there will be a tree planting and dedication, followed by a crack the case orienteering at 1 p.m., which is a mystery hunt idea for ages 13 and up. The day events with a trees and more hike at 2:30 p.m. where attendees can explore local flora and fauna with Greg Tonian. The event takes place at Lions Club Park and The Baked Bear Ice Cream and SparTaco food trucks will be on site. Free seedlings and crafts, a story walk, outdoor games, vendors, a flower bar, and more will be awaiting attendees.
Lakefront Grand Prix
Visit the Little Elm Park on Saturday, April 29 for the Lakefront Grand Prix, which will feature races, music, bounce houses, “Cars” the movie, and more. Different age groups are able to compete in the race, which includes three to 4-year-olds, 5 to 6-year-olds, and 7 to 9-year-olds. There will be different heats until there is a first, second, and third place winner for each age group. First place winners will get giant trophies, and second and third place winners will get medals. Best “pit crew” will be awarded to the racer who has the best support team – signs, banners, and custom T-shirts are encouraged. Drivers will race 250 feet in a straight line in a dedicated lane and vehicles are not allowed to have bumpers, weights, or anything that reinforces the vehicle. All vehicles must be battery operated, no gas vehicles. Racers are required to provide their own vehicle for the race. Registration is $15 per racer, which includes entry into at least one race and a T-shirt. Winners of each race will advance to the next heat. Drivers are encouraged to register online through Eventbrite and on-site registrations will be given a driver number and will not be able to choose their own number. Pre-registered vehicles come with an assigned number on each side of the vehicle, provided by event staff. Trophies and ribbon ceremonies start at 2:15 p.m. Information on times for races and registration can be found at www.lakefrontlittleelm.com.
Get Little Elm Journal news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.