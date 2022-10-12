On Oct. 7 from 12 to 4 p.m., during the Children’s Health signature Swing Fore Miracles event at Top Golf in The Colony, PGA Memes founder Travis Miller announced and presented a $1 million check to Children’s Health for the expansion at Children’s Medical Center Plano. The Children’s Medical Center Foundation is one of the largest nonprofit pediatric health care providers in the country and leads North Texas as the number one pediatric health care system.
LSA Burger Co. opens
On Thursday, Oct. 6 at 11 a.m., LSA Burger Co. opened at Grandscape in The Colony. Coined by singer-songwriter Jon Christopher Davis, Lone Star Attitude (LSA) serves burgers, beer and prepares every meal with the best ingredients and serves it with a side of Texas hospitality. The restaurant also has an eclectic musical culture where they will invite musicians to play live music every so often.
Little Elm ISD Proposition
LEISD voters are asked to consider a proposal that will provide two new elementary schools and an expansion to the high school. The proposal also includes funds for upgraded safety and security equipment while keeping the tax rate the lowest it has been in 10 years. The Long Range Facilities Planning Committee met over the summer to study growth projections and discuss the needs of the community. Since the failure of the May Bond Election, the LRFPC made a $109,000,000 reduction to the proposal by eliminating one elementary school, one middle school, and a planned relocation of the District’s employee daycare center. Election Day is Tuesday, November 8, 2022
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
