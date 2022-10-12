On Oct. 7 from 12 to 4 p.m., during the Children’s Health signature Swing Fore Miracles event at Top Golf in The Colony, PGA Memes founder Travis Miller announced and presented a $1 million check to Children’s Health for the expansion at Children’s Medical Center Plano. The Children’s Medical Center Foundation is one of the largest nonprofit pediatric health care providers in the country and leads North Texas as the number one pediatric health care system. 

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

