Early voting for the Nov. 8 Election runs Monday, Oct. 24, through Friday, Nov. 4. Locally, voters may cast early ballots at The Colony Annex building, 6804 Main St., or they may cast ballots at any early voting location in Denton County. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. On that day, voters must cast ballots at locations determined by your individual precinct. Go to www.votedenton.gov to find a local precinct and location for Election Day.
The Colony Fall Clean-Up
The City of The Colony and Republic Waste Services will be hosting the Citywide Fall Clean-Up from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, in the parking lot of Hawaiian Falls Water Park. Residents of The Colony may bring trash and refuse, such as large tree limbs, furniture, appliances, lumber, remodeling debris, fencing materials and scrap metal for convenient disposal. For more information visit The Colony’s website or call Environmental Services at 972-624-3130.
Retired teacher association to meet
The members of the Lewisville Area Retired School Personnel Association will meet on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 9:45 a.m. at the Lewisville ISD Bolin Professional Learning Center on Main Street in Lewisville. Special guest speakers will be potential legislators H Denise Wooten, Brittney Verdell, Kronda Thimesch and Francine Ly. Attendees are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to be donated to a local food bank and a new or gently used book for the Children's Book Project. All area retired school personnel are invited to attend and are eligible to participate in door prize drawings. Please contact 972-221-1989 for more information.
