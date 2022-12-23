On Dec. 13 2022, The Colony Police Department received the award of “Accredited Law Enforcement Agency” from the Texas Police Chiefs Association Law Enforcement Accreditation Program.
Since 2006, the Accreditation Program evaluates a police department’s compliance with over 170 Best Business Practices for Texas Law Enforcement. These Best Practices were carefully developed by Texas Law Enforcement professionals to assist agencies in the efficient and effective delivery of service and the protection of individual’s rights. These Best Practices cover all aspects of law enforcement operations including use of force, protection of citizen rights, vehicle pursuits, property and evidence management, and patrol and investigative operations.
Avoid frozen pipes
The town of Little Elm wants to remind its residents how to avoid frozen pipes, especially with winter temperatures approaching. This is a good time to remember to locate your water main shut-off valve and know how to turn your water off and wrap your outside faucets and pipes. For more information, visit the Town of Little Elm’s Facebook page.
Prevent package theft
The Colony Police Department wants you to have a safe and happy holidays. Sometimes thieves cruise around, looking for unattended packages. Sometimes they follow delivery trucks to target more lucrative items. Once on a roll, they tend to come in waves and hit entire neighborhoods. If possible, bring your package in as soon as possible, install a security camera, or ship your package to a locking drop box.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
